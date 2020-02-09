Terrence Ferguson: The nation’s number 8 does not let Georgia’s coaching change affect his attitude

Terrence Ferguson had an interesting occasion in January to research the team he will play for after his senior season at Peach County High School in Georgia.

The national overall prospectus No. 8 OT and No. 52 (247Sports Composite Ratings) for class 2021 visited three schools for events of the type “Junior Day” in January.

That was Georgia, Georgia and Alabama.

That’s right. There is no typo. Ferguson used two consecutive weekends to get acquainted with the fit in Athens again. This was undoubtedly fueled in part by the move from Sam Pittman to Matt Luke as an offensive coach for the Bulldogs.

That was part of it, but not everything. Ferguson is just beginning to reach the point when it’s time to take his college decision seriously.

It was a unique step for him to visit Georgia in a row over the weekend, but these miles of back and forth movements from Athens served their intended purpose. The first trip? It was “great” in his head.

How did he feel after the second trip to UGA?

“I think it could be a good possible adjustment,” Ferguson told DawgNation.

The Peach County product has been on the national radar for some time. He plays for one of the most respected high school programs in the state of Georgia. When Georgia coach Kirby Smart addresses Peach County football in his press conferences, he often wonders about the physical quality of football that Trojans are used to.

The 6-foot-4,300-pound aspiring senior could be a plug-and-play option for guards or tackles on Saturdays. He has been to Georgia frequently for the past two seasons. Former Georgia WR teammate Kearis Jackson has been on the program for a while.

Check out his junior film below.

Terrence Ferguson: A mature outlook on a recruitment process

What would be an ideal offensive line crop for class 2021? Ferguson’s name belongs on this list. There is a chance that Micah Morris of Ferguson and Camden County and Amarius Mims of Bleckley County with 5 stars in the next cycle will become an ideal trio of linemen targeting the state’s elite.

This would be nice. Maybe even some kind of switch to start up. If the Bulldogs could contract Mims (number 13 in the nation), Morris (number 44 in the nation) and Ferguson, it would be a fairly dense collection of elite linemen for the class.

They would all come from the state of Georgia too. The three often visited together.

“We definitely talked about it,” said Ferguson. “We have a group (text) conversation with the three of us, so we talked about it. It’s a possibility if it just goes like this.”

When it came to Pittman moving on to Arkansas, Ferguson’s answer didn’t just speak for a connection to a popular position coach.

“I would say that it doesn’t really change where they move on my radar because I have another year,” he said in January. “This is another year to meet coach (Matt) Luke and see how he’s doing. I’ve met him before and I know about him. He came the first week he got the job in Georgia to my school. It’s been a whole year to see how he does it and how the program works for him. “

“It shouldn’t concern me that much.”

He is surrounded by a circle of good people. Be it his father, Jackson, other players in Peach County and just the coaches in this program.

A college decision should be more than just a relationship between players and coaches for him.

“Definitely,” he said. “I think some players are wrong here. I’m not trying to make this mistake and choose a school for only one coach, because at the end of the day it’s a business. If a coach is offered a higher position and more money here, who wouldn’t accept this job then? “

“You don’t want to be the man who is on campus and feel trapped in the sauce because the trainer you came there for has climbed up and gone, so I’ll choose a school for the school and then the second coach. “

Ferguson had an offer from Ole Miss, but still had to build a relationship with Luke before traveling to Athens last month.

“They still want me as much,” said Ferguson. “The message from Coach Luke was that he wants me as much as Coach Pitt, and then we’re already texting.”

When Pittman left, Ferguson was not shaken. Mims verbalized that it was a much bigger deal for him, but he’s got a good feeling and mood from Luke since then After his “Junior Day” visit in January.

The outstanding feature of Peach County had already produced many things about the Bulldogs that he liked.

“Overall, the school and head coach Kirby (Smart) and the tradition of winning in Georgia,” he said. “They were at the SEC championship three years in a row. Overall, I also notice their production by developing Lineman with the program.”

Jackson’s personality is not an exaggeration to deal with, but he has heard his thoughts about UGA. When Jackson chose UGA in the summer of 2017, Ferguson was one of the guests that showed up at his engagement party.

“He definitely says it’s a good place and the right place and things like that,” said Ferguson.

Terrence Ferguson: position fit? Decision timetable?

The 4-star OT had some thoughts about its decision timeline.

“I would say that the earliest for me will be just before the season’s stars and my peak season,” he said. “Maybe in late July or early August. No later than the early day of signing. “

These can change as always.

Ferguson also said he plans to register in early January 2021. He said that he would not worry about making official visits during his peak season.

He felt he could split his game week and game on Friday night, and when it was time to get an official on the weekend, he would let this trip dominate his mind.

“When the visits come, I’ll do it,” he said. “I wouldn’t let it bother my school or anything in our season.”

He sees himself as a left-wing attacker in high school, but strives for more versatility for the next level.

“I feel like I want to be more versatile,” he said. “Works on waking steps. Snap the ball into the center. Wherever I go and wherever you need someone, I can jump in and that makes me a better weapon for any program. “

What is he looking for in college?

“A victorious tradition,” he said. “They also have a great story in their school to get their linemen into the league. Especially in the past five years. Depth chart. But not to say that I want to start with the first day of the depth map. But if I play well and do what I have to do to make an impression, I have the chance to play early as a newcomer. “

Terrence Ferguson is ranked number 8 in the US OT and number 52 in the US OT in the 247Sports composite ratings. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

