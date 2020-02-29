Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon lead the magic on the Timberwolves, 136-one hundred twenty five – Up News Facts

%MINIFYHTML6df03517013be63ea6844202bb4e1f2711%

%MINIFYHTML6df03517013be63ea6844202bb4e1f2712%

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – Terrence Ross scored 19 of his 33 greatest details of the period in the fourth quarter and Aaron Gordon concluded with 17 details, 11 rebounds and 12 helps for his 1st triple double, major the Orlando Magic to a 136-125 victory. about the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening.

Nikola Vucevic included 27 factors and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who received for the fifth time in six games.

%MINIFYHTML6df03517013be63ea6844202bb4e1f2713% %MINIFYHTML6df03517013be63ea6844202bb4e1f2714%

D & # 39 Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 28 points, but did not rating in the last quarter. Juancho Hernangomez additional 18 details and 13 rebounds.

%MINIFYHTML6df03517013be63ea6844202bb4e1f2715%

%MINIFYHTML6df03517013be63ea6844202bb4e1f2716%

The Timberwolves have missing 19 of their last 21 game titles and 11 of their last 12 in Orlando.

The 136 details marked a year higher for the Magic, the next crew with the cheapest score in the NBA. They shot 54% and had a rebound edge of 54-33.

After slipping behind by up to 13 points in the initial 50 percent, Minnesota recovered driving Russell and Malik Beasley, getting a six-place lead in a Russell triple from the corner with 5: 23 still left in the 3rd quarter.

Orlando regained leadership with a triple of D.J. Augustine and the sturdy period of time finished, with no holder on the ground.

Ross scored the to start with 10 details of the Magic in the previous quarter, connecting in two consecutive triples to boost Orlando’s lead to 10 with 9: 31 remaining.

An Augustin tray gave the Magic its largest gain, 117-103, with 8: 08 remaining.

Suggestion-INS

Timberwolves: C Karl-Anthony Towns skipped a fourth match with a left wrist harm. … G Allen Crabbe stayed absent from the crew for a own matter. … Minnesota has played 11 of its previous 15 on the highway.

Magic: C Mo Bamba received eight rebounds, but dedicated a foul in 13 minutes. … Gordon had five rebounds and 5 assists in the first quarter.

Five Level Match

The Timberwolves had a 5-issue enjoy in the next quarter. Immediately after incriminating Josh Okogie, Evan Fournier of Magic pulled a referee coach Josh Tiven for protesting the contact. When Okogie skipped the 3rd of his a few free throws, Jordan McLaughlin obtained the ball and hit a triple.

Till Up coming TIME

Timberwolves: Dallas host on Sunday.

Magic: in San Antonio on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2020 The Related Press. All legal rights reserved. This content may not be revealed, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)