Terri Irwin remembers the 28th anniversary of her engagement to the late husband Steve Irwin

Terri Irwin paid a moving tribute to her husband Steve Irwin.

The late conservationist’s widow contacted Twitter on the anniversary of the couple’s engagement almost three decades ago.

“28 years ago, here at @AustraliaZoo, Steve asked me to marry him. Life is constantly changing. Love is forever,” she tweeted alongside a happy moment with Steve, who unfortunately died in 2006.

The couple met in 1991 when Orgeon-born Terri Wildlife visited rehabilitation facilities in Australia, where she met Steve. Thanks to their shared passion for nature conservation, they quickly developed a bond and the following year they were engaged and married. Steve and Terri then welcomed daughter Bindi in 1998 and son Robert in 2003.

“My father is still my mother’s soul mate. And I think no matter what happens, mother always says that they will always be married,” Bindi told E! 2017 news for the 25th wedding anniversary of her parents.

Like her parents, Bindi got engaged at the Australia Zoo. The young star’s friend, Chandler Powell, suggested last July on the wildlife park grounds to celebrate Bindi’s 21st birthday.

“On my birthday, I said” yes “and” forever “to the love of my life,” she announced on Instagram at the time. “Chandler, I fell in love with you almost 6 years ago and since then every day has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I look forward to spending our eternal togetherness as your wife. A life of friendship, purpose and unconditional love Now we want to get married! “

This year the two will get married at the Australia Zoo, surrounded by their family, friends and fur animals.

The development of Chandler Powell and his adorable relationship with Bindi Irwin