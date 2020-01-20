Terrifying photos emerge from the enormous dust storm that hits Dubbo below

Just in case the combination of heavy storms, heavy rain, hail damage and blazing fires across the country wasn’t enough for you, yesterday a massive dust storm rolled over Dubbo and the central western part of New South Wales. Just a real cherry over the crazy summer we have this year, people.

Huge gusts of wind took up much of the dry top soil from across the state, creating a massively threatening dark cloud and incredible photos and videos like this:

Dubbo now…. pic.twitter.com/gsiJ501NfW

– Heath Harrison (@HeathHarro) January 19, 2020

Another view of the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/4e3FINixCD

– Karen Saunders (@KarenSaunders), January 19, 2020

The storm cloud ranged over 100 km and hit both Dubbo and Parkes as well as communities such as Narromine and Nyngan in the area. It could also be seen from Canowindra, almost 200 km away.

Narromine Dust Storm – January 19th pic.twitter.com/GeFSqby8NY

– Mick Harris (@ mickharris85), January 19, 2020

Apparently the dust appeared on radars, similar to rain clouds or thunderstorms, but instead the huge gusts of wind (some of which rose at 107 km / h) threw enough dust and dirt to cover up a huge area in complete darkness hours before the sunset ,

Incredible pictures from our employee Jason Davies about the dust storm that hit Parkes NSW Australia. Media licensing via SWA. See Jason’s gallery and video at https://t.co/Q5NddbiPaZ #duststorm pic.twitter.com/8aTnFON5om

– Storm Off (@SevereWeatherAU) January 19, 2020

Around 2.2 mm of rain fell at Dubbo Airport after the dust storm was over overnight, which gave the floor a bit of much-needed soaking and relief from extended droughts and impending water shortages. Still, more is needed.

It is the second dust storm to roll through the central west of NSW. A huge storm covered Forbes last Thursday, creating small dust tornadoes on the edge of the big storm cloud.

Canberra and Mildura have also been hit by dust in the past three months, turning the sky bright orange and mixing with clouds of smoke from nearby bush fires.

Normal stuff, pretty good.

Image:

