Terrorist attack in Streatham: man shot dead by armed police confirmed dead

Metropolitan police have confirmed that the gunman killed in the Streatham terrorist attack is dead.

The incident in Streatham on Sunday February 2 was declared linked to terrorism.

A number of people are believed to have been injured in a stabbing attack and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) have confirmed that they are treating a number of patients.

Police evacuated a number of people from apartments in the neighborhood amid reports that a man was wearing an explosive vest. This remains to be confirmed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “We can confirm that the man shot dead by police around 2 p.m. today at Streatham High Road has been declared dead.”

They added: “At this point, a number of people have reportedly been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed, the incident has been declared to be linked to terrorism.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said, “We were called at 1:58 pm today to report an incident at Streatham High Road.

“We work closely with the other emergency services and treat a number of patients on the spot.”

The photos and videos shared on social media show what appear to be a number of agents holding someone outside the Cash Converters store.

There are a number of armored police cars and an ambulance at the scene, as well as reports of an overflight by helicopter.

Are you there? Did you see something? Send an email to lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com if you can do it safely.

Follow our live blog for updates on this story.

If you see or hear something you think we should cover by email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com

.