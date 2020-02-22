[terrorists-are-‘generally-muslims’-says-ryanair-ceo]

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary speaks throughout a Reuters Newsmaker party in London, Britain October one, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 22 — Muslim adult males ought to be profiled at airports as terrorists will “generally be of a Muslim persuasion”, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary mentioned in an job interview posted currently, sparking accusations of racism.

“Who are the bombers?” the finances airline’s controversial chief govt stated whilst discussing airport security in the job interview with the Periods newspaper.

“They are heading to be solitary males travelling on their personal… If you are travelling with a family of kids, on you go the prospects you are heading to blow them all up is zero.”

“You can’t say stuff, due to the fact it’s racism, but it will typically be males of a Muslim persuasion. 30 many years in the past it was the Irish.”

A spokesman from the Muslim council of Britain accused O’Leary of “Islamophobia”.

O’Leary was “encouraging racism”, Labour MP Khalid Mahmood explained to the newspaper.

“In Germany this week a white individual killed eight people today. Should really we profile white people today to see if they are getting fascists?”

The Ryanair CEO is identified for his controversial views and has floated proposals to charge fliers to use the rest room for the duration of Ryanair flights and a “fat tax” on obese passengers. — AFP