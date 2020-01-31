Terrorvision, Skindred and more added to the final arrangement of Teddy Rocks

Organizers of the British Teddy Rocks have completed the line-up for this year’s festival.

The annual event will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset, and will take place on May 1-3, with organizers and artists once again joining forces to raise money for Teddy20 – a charity set up to help children and young people who have cancer to combat.

It was previously revealed that The Amazons and The Fratellis would get the heads of Teddy Rocks 2020 – and now it is revealed that they are accompanied by artists such as Terrorvision, Skindred, Black Futures and Newton Faulkner.

Teddy Rocks was founded by Tom Newton to raise money for Teddy20, the charity of his parents, after his brother Ted Newton died at the age of 10 because of a rare form of bone cancer.

Tom says: “This year’s line-up is something we are very proud of! We are honored to have The Fratellis with a huge catalog of hits and a great live show – we can’t wait to bring them to Dorset.

“The Amazons have done enormous things and destroyed the tour circuit. With our production team on site, it will be a great show.

“The most important thing is that it’s really a great way to keep Ted’s memory alive.”

Last year the festival raised £ 107,943 for charity through ticket sales, and all profits from sales this year will support the charity again.

For more information and tickets, visit the official website of Teddy Rocks.