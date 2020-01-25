Terry Bowden’s considerations of relapse into a double-threat transition

ATHENS – Georgia has the quarterback and coaching expertise to reverse the offense.

From Terry Bowden’s perspective, this should be enough to start a new look offensive by next fall.

Bowden held a Clemson-style court at the media day event two days before the College Football Playoff Championship game.

The fact that he’s now an assistant with the Tigers in no way affects Bowden’s knowledge or experience of assigning a crime to a mobile quarterback.

“Once you’ve made the decision of where to go – and you see a lot of professionals do it now, you see college teams taking this step – it starts with a quarterback who can,” Bowden said DawgNation.

“I think the other parts of this block have the right assistants,” said the 63-year-old former head coach from Auburn, North Alabama and Akron. “You have to have people who know what they’re doing in that role. And you have to have a quarterback that you believe in.”

Georgia will surely check all the boxes.

The Bulldogs return mobile quarterbacks with Redshirt junior Stetson Bennett, Redshirt newcomer D’Wan Mathis and newcomer Carson Beck.

The biggest off-season offspring, however, was Jamie Newman, a quarterback with a degree in Wake Forest.

Pro Football Focus has named Newman the No. 3 quarterback in college football and has recently named Georgia Football the No. 3 team in the pre-season.

Bowden, 63, knows all about high rankings after winning his first 20 games as Tigers head coach after replacing Pat Dye before the 1993 season.

Georgia scored a 23:23 goal for Bowden at Auburn in 1994, and Bowden lost his first game as head coach of the Tigers the following week against Alabama (21:14).

Bowden left Auburn halfway through the 1998 season with a 47-17-1 record.

After working as a coach for 10 years, Bowden returned to coaching in North Alabama, a Division II school where he was 29-9 years old and had playoff appearances every three seasons.

Bowden moved from there to Akron and finally revived the Zips’ suppressed program with an 8: 5 season in 2015, which included the program’s first bowl game win.

Another story was written in 2018 when Bowden’s Akron team beat Northwestern to win the school’s first win against a Big Ten team since 1894.

This led Bowden to the Clemson opportunity that came with providing assistants to graduates.

It was a no-brainer for Bowden, who graduated from Magna cum Laude in West Virginia with an accounting degree. Bowden holds a postgraduate degree from Oxford University in England and a law degree from Florida.

“I graduated from law school thirty-seven years ago, and next year I became a football coach. We had no internet or computer,” said Bowden, putting his unique situation in perspective.

“Thirty-seven years later, I have to be a student to be a field coach. So I was admitted to the Clemson Grad School and get a Masters in Athletic Leadership. I have two lessons this semester and they are online … and it was fun. “

Bowden seems to think that crimes involving mobile quarterbacks are more fun and successful on Saturdays.

“I don’t feel like you have to go to a running quarterback, but you have to have a mobile quarterback and Joe Burrow is mobile,” said Bowden, linking the conversation to the game he was preparing for ,

“The guy can crawl, but he’s not a running quarterback. He’s a classic quarterback who does exactly what you need.”

Burrow no doubt competed against Clemson in the CFP Championship Game.

Georgia fans crave an offensive with the same explosive elements and great potential.

Bowden explained how a running quarterback changes dynamics through simple math.

“Every time your quarterback runs football, it gives you another blocker,” said Bowden. “And if you have any security measures high up in the field, you’re pretty much in good hands in the blocking department.”

“So if your quarterback is either in a mess or you have invented a few games that allow him to run, you’ve created games that are in your favor for the offense (in numbers) that you just don’t do with the quarterback have only one fake or disguise. “

Georgia will return the quarterback to the RPO element next season.

