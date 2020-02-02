Terry Bradshaw announces launch of Bradshaw Bourbon

If you’ve ever wondered what Terry Bradshaw’s ideal bourbon is, now you know.

Bradshaw Bourbon

Terry Bradshaw has been an outstanding quarterback throughout his career. He was a charming presence when he provided comments and analysis on the NFL. And he recently announced a new company – one that sounds decidedly delicious. The news that Bradshaw is getting into the whiskey business may surprise you like a well-made handset – but it could pay off.

A report by Luke Torrance in the Pittsburgh Business Times provides the first details of Bradshaw’s bourbon brand. Bradshaw Bourbon has an ABV of 51.9 – and if this number is known, it is also because Bradshaw has successfully completed his career. Regarding the tasting notes, according to Torrance’s article, drinkers can expect “cinnamon, baking spices, vanilla and coconut flavors”.

In a press release announcing the new company, Bradshaw spoke enthusiastically about his love for bourbon. “There’s nothing like a fireplace, two fingers of bourbon, a great cigar and Pavarotti playing in the background,” he said. “I always appreciated a good bourbon and now I’m going to enjoy my own!”

Bradshaw Bourbon is described as a partnership between the Hall of Fame quarterback and the Silver Screen Bottling Company – the same company that, among other things, is responsible for the existence of the Star Trek Bourbon.

The bourbon will be rolled out across the country in the coming weeks and months. 750 ml bottles can currently be purchased online for $ 39.99. And if you want to see a football-oriented combination of Bradshaw Bourbon and live football, don’t forget that the XFL season starts next week.

