Terry Crews talks about Heidi Klum’s return to America & # 39; s Got Talent – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTML39e57d24d2f2dd31c1d3a57606d723af11%

% MINIFYHTML39e57d24d2f2dd31c1d3a57606d723af12%

It seems that Terry Crews & # 39; super happy & # 39; that supermodel Heidi Klum returns as a judge in the AGT spin-off, The Champions, after she had previously left America & # 39; s Got Talent in 2018. Now the man made it clear that he was excited to work with Heidi again.

As fans know, Terry presents the series and days after the premiere of the second season of the spin-off he spoke to HollywoodLife.

And of course during the interview he was asked what he thought of Heidi returning as a judge after the same concert between 2011 and 2018 in the original delivery of the popular talent show.

% MINIFYHTML39e57d24d2f2dd31c1d3a57606d723af13%

% MINIFYHTML39e57d24d2f2dd31c1d3a57606d723af14%

It seemed that he couldn’t wait to talk about her and tell the media, “She’s great! Heidi is the best, AGT is fantastic.”

When he talked to the site, he attended the Tyler GRAMMY Awards party.

He is even more enthusiastic that she is part of the second season of The Champions, because it leads earlier AGT participants to compete for the title of ‘World Champion’.

Champions The champions, you know, what we do now is the best of the best. It has been very, very good and I am super, super happy. I love what happens and I look forward to the summer version, “Terry said.

It makes sense that it is very exciting for Heidi to return to the program when he takes this type of format, because he was there to testify and assess the currently shown participants and now he can see them again.

Indeed, he told the same media during his stay at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that “I love all these people.” I would like to be back. It is a family business and I am very honored to return to AGT. “



Message Views:

0 0

% MINIFYHTML39e57d24d2f2dd31c1d3a57606d723af15%