Terry Dubrow is proud to invest $ 2.3 million in 10 days of Sanitizer hands-on treatment for Coronavirus infection

Coronavirus infections have hit Americans hard… not all Americans.

Terry Dubrow announced this week that it is doing well, transferring at least $ 2,200 million worth of expensive customers over the last week and a half.

The “Botched” doctor appeared on ShopHQ on Wednesday to contact the consultant Health Persistence Antibacterial & Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer, which contains two 3oz bottles that can be snapped up for as low as $ 28.95.

As the show’s host Lynne Schacher showed before she was introduced, all of their sanitaries were completely sold out – but the viewers were lucky. The reality star’s 400 products have been available, but they have warned that they won’t last more than an hour.

And unlike other stores that limit the size of medical help, he said ShopHQ allows one person to pick up the remaining 400 packages, if they so desire.

Cut to Dr Dubrow at a private hotel in Los Angeles, the reality star has a few other COVID-19 products for sale, including UV hand sanitizer that works as a mobile retailer, and also an aromatherapy device.

As she turned to her hand cleaner, the cosmetic surgeon emphasized that unlike any other alcoholic competitor; the “has created a special tool based on the technology we use in the operating room” that provides four-hour protection.

“In the last week and a half we have sold over 80,000 of these,” he said proudly, who was at ShopHQ’s rock bottom, valued at $ 2.300 million.

And that only applies to the “monthly exchange” rate; at a typical ShopHQ price of $ 44, he should have been close to $ 3.5 million.

“This is the last 400, so you can get the 400, but in that case, we are not in these handmade sailors,” he warned viewers before throwing Lynn. “So go shopping with us.”

“Dr Dubrow, I think you set the clock at this hour, it’s too cold, it’s all down now to see how I can live my best life,” Lynn concluded with an unbelievable deafening episode.

Some went to Twitter to accuse the millionaire and the network of cost; but the doctor’s wife, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow, denied it.

“We’ve already donated thousands … to people working on the front line of this epidemic,” he said Page Six, they say they have already donated $ 35,000 to the Second Bank of California.

“And we’re giving away a portion of our sanitary funds to food banks – some kids can’t eat – and to health care providers.”

Unfortunately ShopHQ did not mention charity income.

Terry meanwhile kept the prices high.

“… the same technology we used in the room where we were preparing patients,” he said, adding that the substance was “impossible to see” and “three times the legal cost … we made the Earth. look out for them. “

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Avoiding social contact

Getty / Instagram

How to get rid of celebrities during Coronavirus shutdown