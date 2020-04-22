Terry Glavin: ‘We’re Lost’: As world wars COVID-19, China crushes Hong Kong

Worldwide paralyzed and fond of the pandemic of coronavirus that erupted in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan last December, Beijing staged a series of arbitrary and rapid-fire maneuvers in Hong Kong that have thrown democratic leadership movement in a semi-autonomous city that would disrupt and despair.

“It doesn’t feel right, like a lost cause right now,” Catrina Ko, a prominent activist in the youth pro-democracy scandal that broke out last summer, told me today. “The enemy is advancing. We are defeated. We are losing at a rate that the international community does not maintain as a counterforce. It’s like we have no fight. And it will continue to worsen.”

Over the weekend, Hong Kong police rounded up some of the most senior people in Hong Kong democrats. Among the 15 leaders arrested was Martin Lee, the 81-year-old Hong Kong founder of the Democratic Party and co-author of Hong Kong’s “Basic Law” mini-constitution, which defines “one country, two systems ”arrangements. place after Britain delivered Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China in 1997.

Jimmy Lai, 71-year-old news media magnate and publisher of Apple Daily, was also arrested; Margaret Ng, 72, former longtime serving legislator and newspaper columnist; Albert Ho, the 68-year-old civil rights lawyer and head of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Patriotic Democratic Movement in China; and former lawmaker Lee Cheuk Yan, the 63-year-old general secretary of the independent Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions.

The wide-ranging move made by Beijing on Friday night did not go unnoticed with more serious implications for Hong Kong’s future as China’s only city where democratic norms and rules of law have at least a marginal foothold . In the hours before Hong Kong’s civil society veterans were arrested on allegations related to “unauthorized” protests in August and September – the larger August protest drew 1.7 million Hong Kongers to the streets – the Beijing liaison office in Hong Kong has stated that it is above the law – it does not depend on the provisions of the By-Law which prohibit Beijing’s direct interference with Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

The Chinese government aims to have a “supervisor” role in Hong Kong, and Washington’s condemnation of the arrests on Saturday amounted to a “political conspiracy” and a “reckless treading of human rights and rule of law in Hong Kong, “Beijing declared. The refusal of the By-Laws follows a directive of union liaison office Luo Huining saying that a long dormant “national security” law, which was repealed in 2003 after widespread protests in opposition to it, was appropriate. revived and enforced by the Hong Kong legislative council.

A particularly chilling indication of how far the central government wants to reject the “one country, two systems” principle came in a widely launched Beijing against lawmaker Dennis Kwok. The Chinese Communist Party accuses Kwok of breaking his oath of allegiance and committing “wrongdoing in public office” by delaying legislative procedures in the “National Anthem” legislative council. The new law will impose harsh penalties on anyone who ridicules or disrespects the March of volunteers, the national anthem of the Communist Party.

Ten Hong Kong lawmakers were disqualified and turned away following the 2016 legislative session on the city council on the grounds that they violated their oaths by refusing to properly swear allegiance to Beijing. Kwok’s attack is seen as a threat to disqualify potential pro-democracy candidates from putting their names in the upcoming November council elections.

While older generations of Democrats like Martin Lee and Albert Ho can now count themselves among the nearly 8,000 Hong Kongers who have been arrested since the start of last summer of nonviolent riots, the the younger generation of activists is increasingly skeptical of the conventional methods that Hong Kong reformers have been advising. The pro-democracy movement that flourished last year saw no future in China’s orbit, Catrina Ko told me, and gave top Chinese leader Xi Jinping every indication that he was not interested in waiting until in 2047, when Sino-British handover rules expired. to swallow the whole of Hong Kong.

Older generations of Hong Kong have failed, he said. “We among the pro-democratic people, for nine months, have pushed the gap against Beijing more than they have in 20 years.” It is becoming increasingly clear that all resistance in Beijing is short, and independence from Beijing, the only solution, Ko said. But that solution seems unlikely, as well, as months and years pass by.

“There are a hundred reasons under the sun, all the reasons under the sun, that Hong Kongers want to be free, because look at what we suffer. As long as there is any indication or trace of the Beijing administration in Hong Kong, we are always, always fighting, we are always, always struggling with our flesh and blood, our lives. There are a hundred reasons why we want to freeze.

“But where the conflict comes from is that Hong Kongers cannot fight alone. We do not believe in an opportunity against Beijing when we are alone. We believe in half the opportunity against Beijing when we have the support we need.” international we really need, but the international community cannot express what Hong Kongers really want in their hearts. “

The United Kingdom has betrayed Hong Kongers, Ko said. The United States is at least standing by threatening economic sanctions if Beijing insists on destroying Hong Kong. There is a role for central powers such as Canada – banning individual human rights abuses, fighting against Beijing’s infiltration of Canada itself, and pushing the UN for international questions of widespread abuse of Hong Kong police powers. But there is silence.

Natalie Hui, a key member of the Canadian Friends of Hong Kong organization, said in response to the arrests on Saturday issued by the world’s democracies, Canada – Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne calls for dialogue and restraint on “all sides.” – almost peculiarly anodyne and vulnerable.

“To say the very least, it was quite a disappointment. Not a surprise, but a total disappointment,” Hui told me. “This is really beyond the weak. The government of Canada cannot bring itself to proclaim the word ‘punishable.’ I’m torn – is it better not to even have a statement? I don’t know. It’s like a joke. “

Meanwhile, as further testimony to Ottawa’s weakness in its dealings with Beijing, this week marks a remarkable development. Wednesday was the 500th day since Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were kidnapped and detained by Chinese authorities. The two Michaels have been locked up in retaliation for detaining Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, on a U.S. extradition warrant. Justice, who came from bank charges in connection with Huawei’s alleged abuses in Iran.