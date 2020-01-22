Terry Jones, a member of Monty Python, died at the age of 77

January 22 (UPI) – British comedy legend Terry Jones has died after a long battle against dementia, his family said on Wednesday. He was 77 years old.

“Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020, at the age of 77, with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful fight with a rare form of dementia, FTD,” said his survivors in one Statement to the BBC.

“In the past few days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been with Terry all the time when he gently slipped into his home in north London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and genuinely loving man whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting mind and extraordinary humor has given countless millions of joy in six decades. “

Metro, who also confirmed Jones’ death, said he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2015.

His friend and member of the Monty Python comedy group, Michael Palin, said in November that Jones’ mental and verbal skills had deteriorated dramatically.

Palin predicted “it’s a matter of time” before his long-time friend would succumb to his illness.

Jones was known for creating – along with Palin, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam and the late Graham Chapman – Monty Python, one of his classics on the sketch comedy show Monty Pythons Flying Circus and the comedy films Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Monty Pythons The meaning of life and Monty Python’s life from Brian,

