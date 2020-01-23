Terry Jones, co-founder of Monty Python, died at the age of 77

Actor Terry Jones attends American Cinematheque presents Monty Python’s Terry Jones in conversation with Edgar Wright, which took place on December 14, 2014 at the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / WireImage)

The legendary British comedian and founding member of Monty Python Terry Jones is reported to have died at the age of 77 after suffering from dementia for several years.

“We are deeply sad to announce the death of beloved husband and father Terry Jones,” his family said in a statement. Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

“In the past few days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been with Terry all the time as he gently retired to his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man, whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and exceptional humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades. “

Jones, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, John Cleese and Terry Gilliam performed together in the BBC’s Flying Circus from 1969 to 1974 before putting the comedy troupe on the screen in 1975 with Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Jones directed Life of Brian in 1979 and Monty Python’s Sense of Life in 1983.

Jones is survived by his wife Anna, daughter Siri and two children from their first marriage.

