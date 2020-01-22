Terry Jones, Monty Python star, dies at the age of 77

Terry Jones, the star of Monty Python, died at the age of 77.

The actor’s family said in a statement that he had died after a long fight against dementia.

“We are deeply sad to announce the death of beloved husband and father Terry Jones.

“Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

Terry Jones, Monty Python star, died at the age of 77. (Nicole Emanuel)

“In the past few days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been with Terry all the time as he gently retired to his home in North London.

“We have all lost a friendly, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man, whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and exceptional humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other works will live on forever, a legacy that fits a true polymath.

“We, his wife Anna, the children Bill, Sally, Siri and the extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful doctors and caregivers for not only making them bearable but often happy for the past few years. We hope that this disease will one day is completely eradicated.

“We ask for your privacy to be respected in this sensitive time and thank you for living in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who leads a truly authentic life.”

There’s more to come …