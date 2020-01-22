Terry Jones, the star of Monty Python, dies at the show business at the age of 77

Former Monty Python Terry Jones speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Sao Luis Theater in Lisbon in this file, which was recorded on January 10, 2008. – Reuters picture

LONDON, January 22 – Monty Python star Terry Jones died at the age of 77, his family said today after a long struggle with a rare form of dementia.

He died yesterday with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side in his home in north London.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative, and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect, and extraordinary sense of humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades,” his family said in a statement.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, TV programs, poems and other works will live on forever, a legacy that fits a true polymath.”

Jones directed some of the comedy’s most popular works, including the 1979 film Life Of Brian, about a man who was mistaken for the Son of God and raised criticism from the Church.

He played Brian’s mother, Mandy Cohen, and memorably delivered the line “Now listen here! He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!”

He appeared as a variety of characters in the television series Monty Python’s Flying Circus and was known for his drag performances.

His family – wife Anna and children Bill, Sally, Siri – said he had an “extremely brave but always cheerful fight” with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

“We lived in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who lived a truly authentic life,” lovingly frosted with glucose, “said the two. – AFP