[Terry McAuliffe Endorses Biden Following SC Win, Claims Other Candidates With No Route to Victory Really should Drop Out ‘Tomorrow’]

Previous Virginia Governor and former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe endorsed Joe Biden reside on CNN minutes immediately after Biden’s decisive South Carolina primary victory.

There had been some reporting McAuliffe would formally endorse Biden if he pulled off the large earn tonight.

McAuliffe explained to Anderson Cooper Biden has the very best opportunity of not just beating Donald Trump, but with aiding out downballot races.

Cooper questioned how tonight modifications the race and McAullife straight-up reported, “I’m hoping, tomorrow basically, some of the candidates decide to get out. If you do have a pathway, let us not wait ’til Super Tuesday.”

He hedged when pressed for who he’s particularly chatting to, but he said “Pete and Amy and Tom Steyer and others” need to make the determination for by themselves.

Cooper questioned about Mike Bloomberg and McAullife stated he’ll require to definitely believe issues above too.

You can check out previously mentioned, by way of CNN.