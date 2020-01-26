Tesco and Cow & Gate Recall Baby Foods After Fearing They’ve All Been Tampered

Tesco has issued a recall on a number of baby food products after it was concerned that they had been tampered with.

The recall did not describe the type of alteration or how it could have happened.

There are 15 products affected in total: all the jars of Cow & Gate baby food of 7 months and over (200g).

Here is the full list of affected products.

Photos of affected products

Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate rice pudding 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Spinach and beef with cow and door potatoes 7 months and over

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Roast potatoes and cow and door turkeys 7 months and over

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate succulent pork casserole 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Cow & Gate Pasta Tomato & Zucchini 7+ months

Package size – 200g

Lot code – All lots

Best before – All date codes

Anyone who has purchased the affected product is advised not to give it to their baby and return it for a full refund.

In addition to posting online, Tesco has implemented point-of-sale notices explaining to customers why products are being recalled and telling them what to do if they purchased the product.

