

A firm emblem is pictured outside the house a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Image

February 25, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s greatest retailer Tesco has sold its 20% share of a joint venture in China to a unit of its husband or wife China Assets Holdings (CRH), boosting 275 million kilos ($357 million) and completing its exit from the nation.

Tesco experienced established the Get Land joint venture with CRH in 2014, when it started its retreat from China.

The disposal will allow Tesco to even further simplify and emphasis the business on its core operations, it reported on Tuesday, incorporating that the proceeds will be made use of for general company applications.

(Reporting by James Davey enhancing by Kate Holton)