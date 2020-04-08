Tesco to prioritize over 65s for online delivery slots

Supermarkets have described new measures to support vulnerable people and help front-line healthcare workers as the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus continues.

Tesco has decided to offer more support to the elderly who cocoon by giving priority to online delivery for those over 65.

The supermarket said it continued to experience strong demand for its home delivery service and that it was at full capacity for the next three weeks despite the addition of more than 1,000 employees in its distribution centers, stores and home delivery teams and faster delivery.

From April 13, there will be extended telephone support for customers over 65 and in nursing homes while future order windows for home delivery and collection will be given priority for customers over 65 and nursing homes.

In an email to customers, he said that less than one in 20 locations is used by over 65s, but that they will now have first access. Those who did not book before age 65 will be available for the others, he added. He indicated that the number of items per order would be limited to 80, excluding nursing homes.

Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer announced plans to deliver clothing and toiletries to City West’s self-isolation center for patients and will also donate thousands of thermal sets to front-line center workers Covid-19 test tubes, some of which are outside.

He will also make free weekly food donations for HSE workers at Mater Hospital and St James Hospital in Dublin and at Cork University Hospital. Free food donations will include prepared meals and treats with this week’s delivery, including 2,000 Easter eggs for frontline workers and their families.

National director of the retailer Ken Scully said the front line healthcare workers “are doing an incredible job” and that Marks & Spencer wanted “to do everything we can to support them in the best possible way”.

“We are really all in the same boat and we hope that providing this practical help can make things a little easier for them in these difficult times,” he said.

Aldi also announced new measures to ensure that front-line staff prioritize access to its stores.

Starting on Thursday, all front-line staff providing essential services will have priority access to stores.

When Aldi staff limit the number of customers in the store, front line staff with relevant identification will be allowed into the store as soon as social distancing guidelines allow.

Avoca has also set up personalized purchasing services for the elderly and vulnerable and has launched a dedicated priority sales and collection point so that front-line staff can eat quickly and easily, while avoiding contact with other customers.

The designated order and collection points are located outside the Kilmacanogue and Rathcoole stores for customers who require a “drive” pickup service. They can buy everything on the food market, like essential groceries, staple foods in cupboards, and comfort food.