Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s urgently recall these 20 products

Large supermarkets recall 20 popular items from Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s.

As we start the weekend, you may be thinking of some delicious recipes to cook for your friends and family.

But buyers are asked not to consume these products and return them for a full refund, reports Birmingham Live.

Here is a summary of all the latest food recalls that have been issued by the Food Standards Agency.

To get your refund, follow the advice from the FSA below. You will need to return the items to your point of sale, where you will receive a refund for your problem.

The majority of recalls occur after health and safety concerns arise – from labeling errors to ingredient mixtures.

walkers

Walkers Snack Foods recalls Doritos packages, customers have been notified in a new issue of the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Snack maker Midlands recalls tasty dishes with the Tangy Cheese flavor.

The move of Walkers, based in Leicestershire, to the East Midlands, is a precautionary measure.

The FSA has indicated that the urgent recall is being carried out by the company because it contains soy which is not properly declared on the label.

This means that the product poses a potential health risk to anyone allergic to soy.

A statement on the FSA website reads: “If you bought the above product and are allergic to soy, don’t eat it.”

The affected lot codes include 06 06 20 GBC 205364, 06 06 20 GBC 205363, 06 06 20 GBC 203364, 06 06 20 GBC 203363.06 06 20 GBC 202364 and 06 06 20 GBC 202363.

The affected packages measure 180 g and have an expiration date of June 6, 2020.

Walkers Snack Foods recalls the above products from its customers and has contacted the affected allergy support organizations, which will notify their members of the recall. The company also issued a point of sale notice to its customers.

If you have purchased the above product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Waitrose Burgers

Waitrose is one of the large supermarkets recalling products

(Image: Waitrose / PA Wire)

Waitrose recalls Waitrose 2 Aberdeen Angus beef burgers with red wine and herbs because they contain wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.

This means that the product poses a potential risk to the health of anyone allergic or intolerant to wheat or gluten.

Waitrose is recalling the above product from its customers and has been asked to contact the affected allergy support organizations which will notify their members of the recall.

The company also issued a point of sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they purchased the product.

If you have purchased the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat it.

Instead, return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Happy Hounds dog food

This dog food is recalled

(Image: Pixabay)

Happy Hounds recalls certain types of frozen raw dog food because salmonella has been found in the products.

The presence of salmonella in the products listed above. Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause disease in humans and animals.

The product could therefore present a potential risk due to the presence of salmonella, either by direct handling of pet food, or indirectly, for example from bowls, utensils or contact with animal excrement. animals.

Symptoms caused by salmonella in humans usually include fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Infected animals do not necessarily show signs of disease, but symptoms may include diarrhea.

Chicken Beef Frozen Dog Food

Package size 1kg

Lot code 1205

Best before September 3, 2020

Frozen chicken nuggets

Package size 1kg

Lot code 1205

Best before September 3, 2020

Frozen chicken nuggets for dogs

Package size 2.5 kg (bag of 4)

Lot code 1205

Best before September 3, 2020

U-KUVA i-AFRICA A taste of Africa

Just Trading Scotland recalls as a precaution the triple box U-KUVA i-AFRICA A Taste Of Africa, because the bottle caps and the contents of the Peri Peri Mombasa 125 ml hot sauce can be projected with force once the cap is loosened.

This product is sold in stores and online by Oxfam.

U-KUVA i-AFRICA A taste of Africa Chili sauce Peri Peri Mombasa

Package size 125ml

Lot code 460307 and 460508

Best before May 15, 2021

U-KUVA i-AFRICA Safari barbecue sauce with African flavor

Package size 125ml

Lot code 470408

Best before April 29, 2021

U-KUVA i-AFRICA Safari barbecue sauce with African flavor

Package size 125 ml

Lot code 470509

Best before May 13, 2021

U-KUVA i-AFRICA A taste of Africa Braai salt

Package size 70g

Lot code B 387496-B

Best before May 20, 2021

Tesco

Tesco is recalling these products from its customers and has contacted the affected allergy support organizations which will notify their members of the recall. Tesco has issued a point of sale notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the products are being recalled and what to do if they purchased the products.

If you have purchased any of the above products and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Check the products you bought from Tesco recently

(Image: Nick Ansell / PA Wire)

Tesco Green Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Tesco Green Pesto

Package size 280g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Tesco Fat Reduced Green Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Tesco Fat Reduced Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Tesco spinach and ricotta pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Sainsburys

Know if you recently shopped at Sainsbury’s

(Image: Kent and Sussex Courier)

Sainsbury’s 10 Vegetable Gyoza with Soy Ginger Dip

Package size 210g

Lot code 17519

Expiration date: June 2021

Crustacean allergens

Sainsbury’s is recalling Sainsbury’s 10 Vegetable Gyoza with a soy and ginger dip as some packaging contains shrimp that is not listed on the label. This means that the product poses a potential risk to the health of any person allergic to shellfish.

Sainsbury’s recalls the above products from its customers and has contacted the affected allergy support organizations, which will notify their members of the recall.

Sainsbury’s Green Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All lot codes

Allergenic peanuts

Sainsbury’s is recalling various pesto products listed below because they may contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label. This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts.

Sainsbury’s Lighter Green Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All lot codes

Allergenic peanuts

Sainsbury’s is recalling various pesto products listed below because they may contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label. This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts.

Sainsbury’s Chili Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All lot codes

Allergenic peanuts

Sainsbury’s is recalling various pesto products listed below because they may contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label. This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts.

Sainsbury’s Red Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All lot codes

Allergenic peanuts

Sainsbury’s is recalling various pesto products listed below because they may contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label. This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts.

Sainsbury’s spinach and ricotta pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All lot codes

Allergenic peanuts

Sainsbury’s is recalling various pesto products listed below because they may contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label. This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts.

.