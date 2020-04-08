Tesla cuts executive pay and hourly wages during Coronavirus shutdown

Tesla Inc. will temporarily reduce employee salaries by up to 30% starting Monday and save costs, while the outbreak of coronavirus will force the company to close some businesses.

According to Bloomberg’s internal memo, in the United States, those ranked higher than the Vice President will be cut by 20% in directors following the steepest salary cut, while others will be cut by 10%. Workers outside the United States have seen similar savings. Except for those assigned to critical tasks, employees who cannot work from home maintain medical benefits but are charged without pay.

This move will increase the number of companies that will significantly reduce labor costs to get through the pandemic. The epidemic was hit just as Tesla was increasing its production of the Model Y crossover, accelerating production at its new plant in Shanghai, and advancing plans to build a new facility near Berlin.

“This is a shared sacrifice throughout the company and allows us to progress during these difficult times,” Tesla said in a memo.

Tesla representatives declined to comment.

Tesla agreed to suspend production in the United States last month in an order from authorities. According to the memo, the electric vehicle manufacturer will resume normal production at its US facility on May 4.

An analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG noted in a note that Tesla would probably take up to two weeks to re-establish production, even after the facility was reopened. Analysts wrote that Tesla’s inventory at the end of the first quarter was about 30,000 units, enough to cope with sluggish demand.

According to a recent company email, the company employs about 56,000 people. The only US car manufacturing facility is located in Fremont, California, and current home orders have been extended until May 3.

According to the memo, wage adjustments and stock grants will be suspended. Tesla told employees that salary cuts are expected to continue until the end of the second quarter, and depressed people are more likely to be asked to return on May 4.

According to the county where the factory is located, Tesla has cut field staff by 75% at the Gigafactory in Nevada. The facility manufactures battery packs and electric motors with its partner Panasonic Corporation.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Shanghai factory has recovered faster than most in the industry from virus-related shutdowns with the support of local governments. The company said last month that after resuming operations in February, Tesla’s factories outside the U.S. surpassed its production capacity before the outage and reached 3,000 units per week. Tesla is also planning to expand its lineup in China, with people familiar with the matter saying that it will introduce long-distance locally produced Model 3 sedans starting this week.

Tesla shares are below their February peak, but are still up 30% this year.

Additional Fortune articles from the automotive industry:

—How will Tesla survive the Coronavirus storm? Pretty well, analysts predict

—Does Hummer EV make sense? Culturally different. Financially, absolutely

-In the United States, more ventilation is needed. Why aren’t you in time?

—Europe’s car factory is closed. Experts fear the lost decade will come

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

-Look: How technology disrupts traffic

Follow Fortune on Flipboard for the latest news and analytics updates.

. [TagsToTranslate] Tesla Model 3