Tesla Furloughs is unemployed, reducing wages

As Tesla (TSLA) runs out of production of vehicles during coronavirus infection, the electric car maker has been shown to be in poor working condition and slowing down workers Raising the wages of his employees until May 4.

Employees’ announcement was announced on Monday in an email by Tesla’s director of North American citizenship and in-house training, Valerie Workman said. by CNBC. In the announcement, Workman described the industry as having “a strong emphasis on ongoing work.”

The email said, “We continue to maintain critical work for abuses only, and we hope to continue our regular operations in our US offices on May 4, in defense And in the meantime, it is important that we work to ensure that we stay on track to achieve our long-term plans. “

Beginning April 13, Tesla said it would take measures to reduce certain types of wage labor and to leave unemployed for the home and not be considered “significant” in feathers.

According to the email, “For U.S. employees, these discounts are 30% for Vice Presidents and above, 20% for leaders and above, and 10% for every other person.

“For non-U.S. Employees. There are also comparisons to be made, which will be discussed by the national leadership team in accordance with local and federal laws.”

The order is expected to remain in place until the end of Q2, with furloughed workers continuing to have significant health benefits, the email said.

Tesla has joined Honda and Nissan, which had thousands of employees this week as their workforce in the U.S. center is tight. Tesla also shut down its Fremont, California plant on March following an on-site order.

Ford and GM maintain their U.S. manufacturing center. closed, and did not announce when they would reopen the car business. Fiat Chrysler has announced that it will resume production on May 4.

Shares of Tesla fell 1.24% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

