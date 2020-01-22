Tesla In China? First batch of Chinese cars hit the road this month, but the company is also changing China’s economy

Tesla announced in the fall of 2019 that it would move some of its Tesla Model 3 production to China in an effort to reduce its production costs while expanding its operations to new territories (such as China). Now, the company has become the first ever foreign subsidiary to deliver its products within China, after convincing the nation to reconsider its foreign policy.

Before Tesla convinced China to allow the company to manufacture products for the Chinese economy, the country allowed foreign companies to produce products in China that would be sold within China if they cooperated with a domestic company in the manufacturing process.

Tesla, which is directly linked to China’s state-owned power source in its Chinese power plant, is the first company to persuade the nation to change its policy. China is said to have negotiated the deal if Tesla agrees to open a vehicle research and development facility for the Chinese market.

The average income trap

The country hopes to boost the local economy with the decision, crediting Tesla as an opportunity to avoid stagnation in the economy as its newer companies begin to take off. China has recently announced that its GDP has grown only 6.1% in the last year, reviving fears that the country is suffering from what economists call a “middle income trap”.

In other words, this means that a country’s economy reaches a point and then collapses, unable to scale further over time. A stagnant economy means that the country is unable to compete with more economically advanced countries because it does not have a competitive advantage. In

Malaysia – for example – is a country that has long suffered from the middle-income trap. Economic growth is difficult to achieve once a country has gone from a poverty level to the “middle” and a growth in the economy has seen many modernization coming to places like Kuala Lumpur without economic growth to support it. The result is many half-built skyscrapers, empty apartment buildings and infrastructures that seem to be more of a reality than a delusion.

A global impact

The incentives for companies like Tesla to move to China and start producing and selling goods domestically will theoretically boost the nation’s economic growth. The country also hopes to boost the production of electric cars, which in theory will cause Tesla.

Analysts hope that the influx of technology-related businesses starting in China will help boost its economy at a time when its future is unclear. Specifically, after the impact of the trade war, hundreds of companies moved production from mainland China and parts of Southeast Asia.

In return, Tesla’s global presence in a country as big as China – which represents the world’s second-largest economy after the United States – could mean that cars will become more accessible in the future.