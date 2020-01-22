Tesla is the second most important automaker in the world

Tesla exceeded the $ 100 billion market value on Wednesday.

Tesla’s success has always been something special in the automotive industry. Experts are constantly betting on the failure of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer. In April 2019, a well-known investor said, “This is the beginning of the end [for Tesla].” In May, Digital Trends announced that “Tesla is now doomed to fail.” In August, a Forbes employee decreed that “Tesla failed massively as a public company. “

On Wednesday morning, Tesla not only silenced its critics, but exceeded all expectations by becoming the world’s second largest automaker, as reported The Wall Street Journal, Again, Tesla’s market value exceeded $ 100 billion, surpassing Ford, Hyundai, and even Volkswagen, with only the massive Toyota Motor Corp. had the edge with around $ 200 billion.

As the diary writes that this is particularly good news for CEO Elon Musk if the rating stays above this mark because it “could start unlocking a $ 50 billion salary package approved by Tesla shareholders.” But if you haven’t heard anything before, Musk is already rich, and that moment is of much greater importance than a person’s assets.

Reuters reported on Friday that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was reviewing a petition related to 500,000 Tesla vehicles that could cause “accidental acceleration problems,” although the petition only mentions 127 complaints. On Monday, Tesla not only defended strongly and stated that there was no such problem. The company actually went on the attack. The first line of her answer read: “This petition is completely wrong and was submitted by a Tesla short seller.”

Basically, a “short seller” is someone who lends, sells, and buys back shares when the price drops. Given that Tesla is currently in an unexpected financial crisis, fueled by strong quarterly results and the expansion of its new Chinese factory, the claim of short sales is certainly not out of the question.

In addition, some high-profile analysts have expressed regret about betting against Tesla, so one person can conclude that if Tesla is more successful, the opposition will be greater and short sales are a manifestation.

But it’s like speculation on the stock exchange. Only time will tell if Tesla can keep the momentum, whether the NHTSA will turn the petition into an investigation and what impact it will have on Musk’s EV empire.

