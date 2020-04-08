Tesla, Jack Dorsey, Zoom Video, Coronavirus Crisis – 5 things you need to know on Wednesday

Here are five things you need to know for Wednesday April 8:

1. – Stock futures indicate mixed openness

Stock futures were mixed on Wednesday and European equities declined after eurozone finance ministers failed to agree on a response to the coronavirus.

Contracts linked to the industrial average of Dow Jones increased by 8 points, S&P 500 futures decreased by 1 point and Nasdaq futures increased by 8 points.

US equities closed slightly lower on Tuesday, erasing the strong pre-session gains on operator optimism that the coronavirus pandemic was slowing down in some global hotspots.

The Dow, which had risen by 937 points, equal to 4%, at the maximum of the session, closed with 26 points, or 0.12%, at 22,653.86. The S&P 500 fell 0.16% and the Nasdaq closed down 0.33%.

EU finance ministers, following a 16-hour conference call, failed to reach agreement on a plan to help the region’s economies fight the crisis. Another call has been scheduled for Thursday.

In the United States, the White House has put together plans to reopen the $ 22 trillion economy that has been blocked by the pandemic. Getting the country into action would depend on a number of factors, but a wider availability of tests would be a key component.

The U.S. Wednesday economic calendar includes oil inventories for the week ending April 3 at 10:30 am ET, and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s emergency meeting on March 15 at 2:00 pm.

The central bank on March 15 substantially reduced interest rates to zero and announced a quantitative easing program of $ 700 billion, stating that the coronavirus epidemic “has damaged communities and stopped economic activity in many countries, including the United States. “

2. – Coronavirus – The latest

The number of confirmed global coronavirus cases has risen to 1,431,900, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths have increased to 82,171.

The United States has 399,929 coronavirus cases, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the United States rose to 12,910.

The coronavirus will likely remain in circulation for at least two years, an infectious disease expert told Bloomberg, adding that it is unrealistic to believe that the virus can be eradicated.

A vaccine will probably not be available in large quantities for another 18-24 months and countries need to test more frequently, said Peter Collignon, a professor at the Australian National University Medical School.

Wuhan, the original center of the global coronavirus epidemic, saw thousands of people buy train tickets outside the Chinese city while the 76-day blockade was eased. Flights also started from the city’s international airport.

Foxconn, the Apple producer from Taiwan (AAPL) – Get iPhone iPhone, will start making fans in the United States. Foxconn will collaborate with Medtronic (MDT) – Get reports on device design and development.

President Donald Trump said the United States could stop sending money to the World Health Organization after the WHO “blew it up” by responding too slowly to the crisis. But it was the president who minimized the crisis even after WHO classified the epidemic as a pandemic.

3. – Tesla to cut wages, Furlough workers

Tesla (TSLA) – Get Report said it will cut wages by up to 30% starting Monday after the electric car manufacturer was forced to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salary cuts in the United States will be 30% for vice presidents and beyond, 20% for directors and beyond and 10% for others, according to an internal note seen by Bloomberg. Workers outside the United States will see similar pay cuts.

Employees who have not been assigned to critical tasks and who cannot work from home will be provided free of charge, although they will retain health care benefits, according to the memo, Bloomberg said.

The furloughs will last until May 4, when Tesla says he wants to resume normal production at his U.S. factories.

Tesla’s automotive manufacturing plant in the United States is located in Fremont, California, where residence orders until May 3.

4. – Jack Dorsey donated $ 1 billion for virus relief

Jack Dorsey, CEO of both Twitter (tWTR) – Get report and square (SQ) – Get Report, said it would donate $ 1 billion of its equity in Square, or 28% of its net worth, to start an organization to finance the global relief of Covid-19.

Dorsey said that “after disarming this pandemic,” the organization would move on to focusing on girls’ health and education, as well as universal basic income.

The CEO plans to distribute the funds through an LLC called Start Small Foundation.

Dorsey added that he wanted to do something big now to see the impact of his donation during his lifetime, and he was taking funds from Square rather than Twitter because he owns more Square and because he will have to speed up share sales over time.

5. – Sued video zoom to hide security flaws

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Get Report was sued by a shareholder who accused the company of hiding flaws in its video conferencing app.

In a complaint filed Tuesday with the San Francisco federal court, Zoom Video and its senior officials were accused, among other things, of hiding the truth about the shortcomings of the app’s software encryption, including its alleged vulnerability to hackers, Bloomberg reported.

Shareholder Michael Drieu, who presented the lawsuit as a collective action, said that recent reports of the app’s shortcomings have pushed Zoom’s share price down. The stock has gained 67% so far this year, but has lost about a third of its value since mid-March.

