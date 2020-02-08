Tesla plant in Shanghai resumes production on February 10th money

File photo of Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its Shanghai, China plant January 7, 2020. – Reuters picture

SHANGHAI, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The US electric car maker Tesla’s plant in the Chinese financial center of Shanghai will resume production on February 10, a government official said on Saturday. The authorities would support the company.

Xu Wei, spokesman for the Shanghai city government, said at a press conference.

On January 30, Tesla warned of a 1 to 1.5 week delay in ramping up Model 3 cars built in Shanghai because China ordered the plant to be closed due to the outbreak of the new corona virus.

The authorities in the district where Tesla’s factory is located will provide comprehensive support to major manufacturers such as Tesla to resume work and help them start production as soon as possible, he added.

Tesla’s vice president, Tao Lin, said on Weibo’s social media platform this week that delivery of cars from the new plant in Shanghai will be temporarily delayed, and the company plans to stop production on February 10 – Reuters – to resume