Tesla releases ‘Five Man London Jam’ CD and Blu Ray in March

Rocker from Sacramento, California TESLA visited iconic recording studio Abbey Road Studios in June 2019 in London, England, for a one-day musical event where the band performed songs from their legendary arsenal, including “Love Song” and “What you give”along with their classic covers from “Character” and “We can do it”, The band also performed live for the first time with their new song “California love song”from his latest album “Shock”, Plus “Tied to the tracks” and “Love you forever”, The performance was recorded and filmed in 4K high definition and spawned the band’s newest live album “Five Man London Jam” as a tribute to her highly acclaimed live acoustic album “Five Man Acoustical Jam”,

“Five Man London Jam” will be released on March 27th on Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digital via Ume, The Blu-ray includes a bonus interview TESLA Thinking about the 30th anniversary of “Five Man Acoustical Jam” and perform for the first time at the legendary Abbey Road Studios,

The electrifying lead single “What you give (live)” is available for immediate download with pre-order albums and can be listened to below.

Song List:

01. Cumin ‘Atcha Live / Truckin ‘



02. Tied to the tracks



03. We can do it



04th character



05th What you give



06th California summer song



07th Forever loving you



08th Miles away



09th paradise



10th Call it what you want



11th Stir it up



12th In the now



13th lovesong

Issued in July 1990, TESLAis slimmed down “Five Man Acoustical Jam” was an instant success that coincided with the rise of MTV‘s unplugged format. The set has since been awarded platinum in the USA.

Last year, TESLA Singer Jeff Keith Canada told The Metal Voice about “Five Man London Jam”: “It was made around Abbey Road Studios (in London, England). How cool is that It’s been 30 years. We had fun 30 years ago and we had fun when we were over there Abbey Road Studios where THE BEATLES and many more great bands have recorded. And it was great. We just did it live (with) a small audience there. Once again (it was) a live performance. And that’s my favorite thing – performing live … I like it when it’s live because you don’t even notice it. We are just having fun playing songs and they will make a live recording of it and have a few additional recordings. We had a great time; We had a fantastic time. It was a great time. “

Asked for the setlist for TESLAPerformance at Abbey Road. Keith said, “Well, a few things were asked to do to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Five Man Acoustical Jam”So we made five or six songs out of it. And then we made some of our new songs, from the record we made with Phil Collen of DEF LEPPARD (2019’s ‘Shock’), it was fantastic. So we have some new shots there – new shots of the celebration 30 years ago – and we had fun with it. Just like 30 years ago, we had fun with it again. “

Regarding the original “Five Man Acoustical Jam” Recording, Jeff said: “It was like an accident waiting to be passed and it was a big accident. No accident, but … We were on tour MOTLEY CRUEand we had to jam an acoustic set that I think we did Bammies, the Bay Area Music Awards, So we decided: “Hey, instead of sitting two evenings in a row, we’ll just find a club where we can come in and play our songs acoustically and have fun.” And that’s exactly what we did. And it felt so good that the decision was made with it Geffen Records, ‘Let’s just record all night.’ And we went to a radio station – I, Frank (Hannon) and Tommy (Skeoch) – and we played “Character” and the phones rang. I think it’s our highest-selling record so far. But it was all fun. “

TESLA continues to tour in support of “Shock”which was released in March 2019 on UMe, The follow-up to 2014 “Simplicity” was produced and co-written by Collen,



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqHy3Kh0jh4 (/ embed)

