Tesla revoked for purchase from Jefferies on public policy support from China and Europe

Tesla (TSLA) – Get Report shares were higher after Jefferies analysts updated the shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer to buy from the suspension by reducing their price target by 19% to $ 650 per share from $ 800.

The company is encouraged by governments’ public policy commitments in Europe and China to support sales of electric vehicles.

Analyst Philippe Houchois also says that Palo Alto, California’s balance sheet should remain in good shape.

Houchois expects Tesla sales to increase 27% in 2020, ahead of Wall Street’s consensus estimates of 20% growth.

Meanwhile, Baird analyst Ben Kallo says Tesla may be doing better than his luxury peers as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The analyst cited “new products and geographic areas that drive growth, a potentially growing competitive advantage over electric vehicles and over-the-air upgrades to keep vehicles fresh,” wrote Kallo.

“Likewise, the United States auto (seasonally adjusted annual rates) took five to six years to return to its previous levels of the 35% drop between 2007 and 2009,” the analyst wrote.

Baird evaluates equity neutral with a price target of $ 525.

Tesla recently posted the strongest first quarter performance ever, booking the production and deliveries of 102,672 and 88,400 vehicles respectively.

Production and deliveries increased by 57% and 40% respectively on an annual basis.

Production of the company’s latest vehicle, the Model Y crossover, began in January with Tesla awaiting deliveries by March.

Despite the coronavirus, Tesla’s Shanghai factory has been able to reach record production levels.

In 2019, Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles, an increase of 50% over the previous year.

Tesla shares eventually rose 6.4% to $ 510.51.

