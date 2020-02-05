Tesla shares drop 17 percent after Coronavirus delays Chinese vehicle delivery

February 5 (UPI) – Tesla stock fell 17 percent on Wednesday after a company executive said that vehicle delivery in China would be delayed due to the corona virus outbreak.

The company’s shares even fell 20.6 percent during the day when Tao Lin, Tesla’s vice president, announced that deliveries from the new Shanghai facility, scheduled for February, will be delayed due to the 2019 nCoV.

“The proposed delivery in early February will be delayed,” said Tao. “We will resume production as soon as the outbreak situation improves.”

Last week, Tesla said the outbreak would delay production at the plant as city officials extended the New Year holidays from January 30th to February 9th.

The drop in Tesla’s second worst one-day decline since 2012, when stocks fell 19.3 percent, followed gains after two days as the company’s stocks rose 20 percent on Monday and another 13.7 percent on Tuesday ,

Tesla’s market cap is currently $ 132.4 billion. The company’s shares have risen 71 percent by 2020 and 140 percent in the past twelve months.

The company shipped the first Tesla 3 made in China to employees in December, before delivering to customers in January.

The Shanghai plant opened last year currently produces more than 1,000 cars per week and plans to double the production rate compared to 2020 to eventually reach a production rate of 3,000 per week.