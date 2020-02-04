Tesla shares rise 40% in 2 days as euphoria strikes – and short sellers are put under pressure

Tesla shares are rising for the second day in a row after the electric car manufacturer has sold more cars than analysts thought, prompting investors to stock up at a record pace.

Tesla shares briefly exceeded $ 900 on Tuesday morning, a level that means that the company has more than doubled in value since the start of 2020.

Investors’ enthusiasm for the company’s outlook began last week, when the company said on Wednesday that it expects to sell 500,000 vehicles this year, an increase of about 50 percent from last year’s level.

The company closed January with a stock price of just over $ 650 per share. But exuberance started this week, since the share has since risen by 20 percent on Monday and another 15 percent on Tuesday. The buying seems to have been partly prompted by news in last week’s earnings report that the company has now made a profit for two consecutive quarters.

Profitability is nice to see, but Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management in Toronto, says there is nothing in Tesla’s underlying figures that can justify the current market price.

“I wish we had the shares, but we don’t participate in manias,” he said in an interview. “People buy this stock only because it is rising in price – there is no way to justify the valuation.”

“It reminds me of the dot-com boom,” he said.

Tesla is perhaps a ‘great’ company with ‘great’ products that people want to buy, but that doesn’t mean that the stock wasn’t overvalued too much before the current run, and even more so now.

“Hype and momentum have taken over,” he said. “You buy it with your eyes closed and your brain turned off.”

Short press

The shares can be swallowed by investors who believe strongly in the company’s prospects. But at least some of the buyers are people who, not long ago, believed the company was late for a crash.

So-called short sellers are investors who make money by betting against companies that they think are falling in value, and nearly 18 percent of Tesla shares are now in the hands of short sellers – more than any other American company, according to research firm S3 Partners.

When their bets go wrong and targeted companies increase in value, short sellers must hurry to cover their bets, which can cause those shares to increase in value quickly in a process known as a “short squeeze”.

View this animation for a brief explanation of what short selling is and how it can sometimes lead to such a squeeze:

An animated explanation of how people make money from stocks that lose value 0:46

The shorts buy billions of dollars in Tesla shares, at least in part, because that is better than waiting longer and they have to buy for even more.

“Tesla shorts fell by $ 2.89 billion in … losses in 2019 and are $ 8.31 billion in … losses so far in 2020, including $ 2.47 billion in today’s price movement,” said analyst I3 Dusaniwsky from S3 Partners in a research note.

Short sellers have been focusing on Tesla for years and the company’s controversial CEO, Elon Musk, is also not a fan of it. He has said in the past that short selling should be “illegal” and urged the stock regulator to suppress the SEC.

On Monday, with a short squeeze already on the way, he tweeted three fire emojis – a veiled reference to his joy over his critics who were burned.

A short press is certainly a factor in the company’s meteoric journey this week, but the effect should be temporary.

A long-term relocation requires more than just temporary reasons, and it is not difficult to find analysts who are convinced that the rise of the company is just the start of a long journey higher.

Last week’s profit shows that the company has now made a small profit for two consecutive quarters, making some investors think that the hyped-up company is finally starting to live up to its promise.

“Investors are now starting to believe that Tesla can make massive electric vehicles, and automakers, battery producers and suppliers can make money with electric vehicles,” said Samsung Securities analyst Cho Hyung-ryul in a letter to customers on Tuesday.

Billionaire investor Ron Baron, whose company has a nearly 1 percent stake in Tesla, says the company is on its way to $ 1 trillion in revenue in the next decade. That would be about 50 times the approximately $ 20 billion in revenue it required last year, a figure that Tesla would turn into “one of the largest companies in the world,” he told Tuesday’s financial news channel CNBC.

But Baskin’s Schwartz is still not convinced. “You can’t think of a valuation on Tesla that makes sense right now,” he said. “It determines everything that can go well in the future, without pricing for something that can go wrong.”