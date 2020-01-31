Tesla short sellers lose $ 1.5 billion in one day

Yesterday wasn’t the day to bet against Elon Musk.

According to CNBC, Tesla short sellers lost more than $ 1.5 billion on Thursday after the electric car maker posted a solid profit of $ 2.14 per share (well above the expected $ 1.72 per share) and the company itself had expected a “positive cash flow” from now only one-time production investments.

The same investors fell more than $ 5.2 billion this year alone, after losing $ 2.9 billion last year. However, Tesla remains the stock with the highest short sale value, measured by the short sale value.

Tesla was $ 640.81 per share at the end of Thursday. As Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Analytics told CNBC, “Shorts were trampled by a Tesla Semi because its stock price rose + 9% in the first 5 minutes of trading and he had little chance of closing positions that match yesterday’s closing price approached. “

How did musk celebrate? The Tesla founder has put an EDM track entitled “Don’t doubt yer vibe” on Soundcloud, changed his Twitter name to “E” D “M and retweeted a 69 joke.

Unlike the recent Tesla earnings news, reactions to the track have been mixed.

Do not doubt your Vibehttps: //t.co/5FJNJXUxW0

– E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

