Tesla: the iPhone of electric vehicles or simply another car manufacturer?

Will Tesla Model 3 become the iPhone of the electric car world? Or could Elon Musk’s company become a key supplier of batteries and electric powertrains for the automotive industry as it overtakes internal combustion engines; or a juggernaut of autonomous software, the brain of fleets of robot vehicles?

Or will it be just another car manufacturer?

As far as Tesla is concerned, stock market investors have given free rein to their collective imagination. A year ago, some of the smartest people on Wall Street were betting that Musk was facing a hard landing, or even bankruptcy. Now, if the stock market is to be believed, he has the world at his feet.

The result was a mesmerizing “merger” of Tesla’s share price as investors continued the action higher, culminating in an electrifying jump of 48% in the first two trading sessions this week. In a sign that the incredible market levitation was affecting the popular psyche, many people who typed “Do I” in Google this week were offered auto-fill, “buy Tesla stocks”.

The frenzied start of the decade marks a dramatic change in Wall Street’s attitude toward Tesla that has been going on since the middle of last year.

From a low of less than US $ 180 ($ 281.20) in June, stocks peaked at nearly US $ 1,000 on Tuesday, before easing and falling more than 20% to less than $ 750 US. At around US $ 135 billion, Tesla is still worth more than Volkswagen, the world’s largest automaker by volume – and Musk has seen its personal stake in the company go from $ 7 billion to $ 28 billion.

Behind this surge, there is a growing belief that the financial instability and operational challenges that Tesla faced with its mass model 3, launched in mid-2017, are now firmly behind. Its latest quarterly results, published in January, sealed this rebound. Rather than devouring funds on the way to a dire financial balance sheet, the company has generated $ 2 billion in free cash flow over the past three quarters.

For Wall Street, putting aside concerns about Tesla was like dropping ballast weighing down a hot air balloon. Investors turned their eyes to what could become an unconstrained Tesla someday, allowing the headline to float free and punishing short sellers in the process.

“There has been a change of mentality. There is a big reallocation”, explains Philippe Houchois, analyst at Jefferies. Until recently, he said, “they were not investable. Now, after the results and without the bankruptcy risk they had, they are investable.”

More than that, the money paid in Tesla shares shows that Wall Street has decided that the switch to electric cars – which still represent only 2% of global car sales – has reached a pivotal moment, according to Adam Jonas, analyst at Morgan Stanley. . .

Far from being overvalued, Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research maintains that the company is now reasonably priced considering what it could become by the middle of the decade: a leader of 300 billion dollars on the high-end electric car market. With such expectations now built into the share price, nothing less could lead to a serious stock market balance.

The most urgent question Tesla is facing now is whether, as electric cars advance in the mainstream, it can stay ahead. The electric car market is on the verge of becoming very crowded, as each major brand launches battery models to meet emission targets in Europe and China.

Volkswagen, the world’s largest automotive group, is the most ambitious, with plans to launch 70 electric vehicles by 2028 and have 40% of battery car sales by 2030. Its assault begins with the VW electric car ID3, with the company hoping to build hundreds of thousands of battery-powered cars next year – a production that could match Tesla’s annual production.

Some of Musk’s rivals are counting on their size to help them win, using their volume production to stifle the Tesla challenge before the company becomes well established.

Herbert Diess, president and CEO of VW, is among those who openly recognize Tesla for its technological innovations and products. “The next big thing is software – and they are strong in software,” he said late last year. He added: “Their cars are beautiful and they have properties that I really like.”

But Diess also believes that Tesla will be severely disadvantaged when faced with competition from large producers like VW. “The software is really a volume game,” he said. “If you use software, you have to use it on 10 million devices, not 1 million.”

For Tesla fans, this seriously underestimates the challenges of creating an effective software platform. Tesla also begins with a big step forward in the efficiency of its electric vehicles, thanks to years of work perfecting many aspects of its batteries to make the most of technology.

Gene Berdichevsky, who in 2004 became the seventh employee hired by Tesla, says major automakers have underestimated the number of different innovations in the company’s technology. It puts the performance advantage of Tesla’s Model 3 on Jaguar’s electric I-Pace at around 30%.

As head of Sila Nanotechnologies, which manufactures advanced materials for batteries, he is now working with rival automakers who are trying to improve the performance of their own electric cars, but says it will take years before they are only starting to catch up – especially since Tesla continues to improve.

“By 2025, you can see the gap narrowing,” he says. “But it’s a substantial advance.”

It’s not that superior technical performance will automatically translate into higher sales for Tesla, even if it can maintain its advantage. Branding, vehicle style, dealer networks, financial arrangements: many factors come into play when buying a car. Musk’s best hope is that he has done enough to make his vehicles the standard that buyers are looking for in the first place when considering electric cars, just like the Toyota Prius has become the benchmark in hybrids.

“People will continue to associate premium electric cars with Tesla,” said Bob Lutz, former senior executive of the three major American automakers.

Until recently, skeptical of Musk’s chances, he now argues that the Tesla chief has managed to make his vehicles those against which others will be tried – something that might even bode well for the controversial pickup truck wedge-shaped that he unveiled at the end of last year. .

“The Cybertruck is just crazy,” says Lutz of the angular quirk. “It’s so crazy that it could spark a wave of enthusiasm from Tesla fans.”

On its own, however, winning a good chunk of the electric car market may not support Tesla’s new high valuation. Given the low profit margins and intense competition, investors are not willing to give high valuations to the sector.

So far, that hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm for Tesla. Many have concluded that it is no longer constrained by the limits of the automotive sector and have come to view it as a technological stock, according to Jonas.

There are certainly parallels for the disruptive new products that are upsetting the traditional economy in their markets. Ferragu refers to the iPhone, which has transformed the handset market into a much larger and more profitable proposition.

However, comparisons with the iPhone only extend so far. The enormous added value to Apple’s handset reflects its role as a software platform, placing it at the center of a system of applications and services that propel modern life. What are the chances that cars will undergo a similar transformation and that Tesla will one day become an equally powerful platform?

Hope lies in driverless car technology. Musk himself said it was the real key to Tesla’s future, saying last year that the company would only achieve sustainable profitability once it became the operator of a fleet of robotaxis. His frequent predictions that the future of the robotaxi is near are not yet born, however, and few Wall Street analysts currently value this possibility.

Some analysts argue that Tesla could sell its driverless technology to other automakers – which would add to the large amounts of road condition data Tesla already collects from cars using its software. Integrating its software into 10% of the world’s cars could justify around $ 70 billion in market value, according to Jonas – but that would require other automakers to give up much of the value of their vehicles.

Another similar hope that boosted Tesla’s share revolves around its battery technology. Jonas estimates that selling his batteries to 5% of the world’s automakers could support an additional $ 70 billion, although he adds that it would also be an “aggressive” goal that would take many years, if was even possible.

It’s also always a question of whether Tesla can overcome its natural reluctance to share its technology, rather than just using it to take charge of its own vehicles. “Musk blows hot and cold on this issue,” says Houchois.

Talking about selling batteries to other automakers doesn’t even touch on what could be a much bigger market for Tesla’s battery technology: static energy storage. As the world prepares to clean its electrical system, storage batteries lighten the load on the grid and allow greater flexibility for renewable sources such as wind and solar.

All of this has provided many justifications for investors looking to push Tesla’s shares to new heights during the recent rally, even if some of these business opportunities are purely theoretical.

Jonas, for his part, predicts that the euphoria will subside this year as Wall Street comes to see Tesla for what it is, basically, an automotive company, although with a good position in a promising new market.

He predicts that it could still be worth $ 45 billion US – close to where General Motors is trading today. But at only a third of its current value, this would represent a significant drop from the heights that its actions have just scaled up.

