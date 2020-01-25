Tesla’s latest challenge: Unexploded bombs from World War II

The location of Tesla’s German factory is being investigated for unexploded bombs from World War II.

Sean Gallup / Getty

In China, Tesla has done the impossible. The electric car manufacturer set up a new production facility (Gigafactory) and delivered electric vehicles in less than a year. Now Elon Musk’s company is trying to exceed this unimaginable pace in Germany, but there is a problem: all American bombs.

“Seven US bombs from World War II were found on the property outside Berlin on which the electric car pioneer Tesla wants to build his first European factory,” Reuters wrote on Thursday. If they were just shells of explosives, that would not be a problem, but they are unexploded bombs.

The property in question is located in Grünheide, less than an hour’s drive from Berlin. How The Wall Street Journal notes that BMW viewed the area as a separate plant before moving to another location in Leipzig. However, the exact specifications of the bombs were only recently revealed – Reuters quotes a spokesman for the Brandenburg interior minister, who said they weigh about 30 kg each.

There is good news and bad news for Tesla. As the diary reports: “Germany will pay the bill for the explosives removal, but the process could lead to delays in construction.”

The construction of the local community around the factory may also be delayed. While some citizens are excited about the job prospects, others are concerned about the environmental impact and have held minor protests.

Oh, and one more thing: there’s the problem of bats.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Reuters