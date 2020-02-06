Tesla’s rapid share price was wiped out by corona virus delays

Tesla’s exploding stock price has suffered a cut as the corona virus outbreak has delayed production in China.

The company’s shares fell overnight by up to 20.6 percent. This was a drop that pushed the stock up 36 percent between Friday and Tuesday, hitting the record high of $ 968 (A $ 1434).

Tesla’s vice president, Tao Lin, said on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that deliveries expected from the Shanghai plant in early February would be delayed.

Tesla’s newly promised cyber truck. (Tesla)

Tesla announced last week that the outbreak of the corona virus would hamper production at its plant, as city officials extended the New Year holidays from January 30th to February 9th, causing the factory to close.

At the beginning of January, the company delivered its first models 3 manufactured in Shanghai to the Chinese public.

Tesla did not return an email asking for additional comment on the delays.

Tesla has still risen 71 percent this year and 140 percent in the past 12 months.

Musk said it was financially irresponsible to buy anything other than a Tesla. (CarAdvice)

However, the automaker remained the US short selling stock on Monday, and Wall Street analysts remained skeptical of the company.

Yesterday, the stock had only nine buy ratings from 35 analysts covering the company, according to Refinitiv.

The rest were sales or “holds”, which means “sell” on Wall Street. The analysts’ average price target was $ 444.44, or about 40 percent below Tesla’s low on Wednesday morning.

Tesla’s stock had risen due to the optimistic mood among analysts looking to the Shanghai factory to stimulate growth.

Tesla said it ramped up production of its China-made Model 3, which gave investors hope that Chinese demand for Tesla vehicles would give the company another growth market.

In one of the world’s most important software updates, Tesla turned its Model S vehicles into self-driving cars in 2015 with an “autopilot” upgrade of $ 2,500. The self-driving technology has still not been perfected, and Teslas has been involved in a number of projects involving high profile crashes since the 2015 update.

(Supplied)

The electric vehicle company recently posted its first annual profit in the past 10 years as a listed company, exceeding Wall Street expectations.

However, it wasn’t the only automaker to deliver good news in the past few days. GM said Wednesday it had made a $ 6.7 billion profit in 2019 despite a United Auto Workers strike that closed 31 of its factories and 21 other facilities.

Many bearish Tesla analysts believe that GM and other automakers pose an existential threat to the company once they start cranking up the production of electric vehicles.

Even after the downturn, the rise hurt Tesla short sellers, who had lost $ 8 billion by February 3 this year, according to S3 Partners, a financial analyst.

Short sellers are betting that a stock will fall, but if the stocks rise before they can pay out, they will have to buy them at a higher price to close their positions.

For CEO Elon Musk, the effect was exactly the opposite, since he rather benefited from a massive salary package after the stock rally.

Tesla pays Musk with stock options that it can only access if the company achieves aggressive sales and market value targets.