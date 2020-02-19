[tessa-majors-murder:-14-12-months-previous-suspect-rashaun-weaver-to-be-arraigned]

NEW YORK — The 14-12 months-previous boy charged with brutally murdering a Barnard Faculty freshman is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Manhattan courtroom.

The court docket physical appearance for Rashaun Weaver will come two months right after Tessa Majors was killed in a park near Columbia University on New York’s Upper West Aspect.

Police and prosecutors say they have created a potent circumstance based on video proof, DNA and the 14-12 months-outdated defendant’s have statements.

We are displaying the pictures of Weaver released by the NYPD in December because he is remaining charged as an grownup, and since of the severity of the costs.

Connected: 14-yr-previous alleged stabber indicted in Barnard College or university college student murder

Weaver is billed with two counts of 2nd degree murder as well as robbery for the December 11 stabbing loss of life of Majors in Morningside Park.

A 13-calendar year-aged whom police also arrested implicated Weaver, who law enforcement say promptly went into hiding.

Investigators say Weaver admitted to currently being in the park and hitting Majors with a knife following she wouldn’t hand more than her cellphone.

Forensic evidence displays his DNA on her fingernail clippings. And law enforcement say movie surveillance showed Weaver wearing the identical jacket while committing one more knifepoint robbery days before.

Majors was stabbed various moments in advance of limping up a flight of stairs.

Her remaining words and phrases: “Enable me, I am remaining robbed!”

“Unfortunately, it simply cannot provide back this younger girl,” claimed NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “What we can do is say that we are self-assured we have the man or woman in custody who stabbed her, and that man or woman will encounter justice in a court of law.”

Though Weaver is being charged as an adult police say they are having added safeguards for the reason that he is only 14.