[tessa-majors-murder:-3rd-teenage-suspect-charged-in-new-york-town]

NEW YORK — A third teenager has now been billed in relationship with the brutal murder of Barnard University freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park last month.

Authorities say 14-calendar year-aged Luciano Lewis surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney’s workplace at 9: 25 a.m. Wednesday.

He is staying billed as an grownup with second-degree murder and to start with- and 2nd-diploma robbery.

Lewis’ arrest comes on identical day that 14-calendar year-previous Rashaun Weaver was remaining arraigned in the scenario. Weaver is also charged with 2nd-degree murder and robbery and is getting billed as an adult.

Police launched photographs of him in December when he was identified as a suspect.

Prosecutors say they have built a potent situation based mostly on video proof, DNA and Weaver’s possess statements.

Investigators say Weaver admitted to remaining in the park and hitting Majors with a knife just after she would not hand about her phone.

Forensic evidence reportedly confirmed his DNA on her fingernail clippings, and police say video clip surveillance showed Weaver sporting the identical jacket when committing an additional knifepoint robbery days just before.

A 13-year-old getting billed as a juvenile continues to be in custody, awaiting a household courtroom trial in March. Law enforcement say that man or woman went into hiding prior to staying arrested.

Majors was stabbed several times just before limping up a flight of stairs. Her last text ended up, “Aid me, I am currently being robbed.”

Though Weaver and Lewis are staying charged as older people, law enforcement say they are using extra precautions due to the fact they are only 14.

“Unfortunately, it are not able to carry back again this youthful woman,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea stated. “What we can do is say that we are assured we have the man or woman in custody who stabbed her, and that human being will facial area justice in a court docket of law.”