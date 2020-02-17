[tessa-majors-murder:-fourteen-calendar-year-aged-alleged-stabber-indicted]

NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance introduced that a 14-calendar year-previous boy has been indicted in the stabbing loss of life of Barnard College or university college student Tessa Majors.

DA Vance mentioned that 14-calendar year-previous Rashaun Weaver was indicted on two counts of 2nd degree murder, and 4 counts of robbery he will be billed as an grownup. Eyewitness Information is reporting his name because of to the really serious costs he’s facing.

A single count of murder represents intentional murder, and the other rely represents a felony murder, as it was allegedly committed for the duration of the program of a theft, in accordance to Vance. He faces a person depend of theft in the initially diploma and a few counts of robbery in the 2nd diploma.

Choose Melissa Jackson remanded Weaver on the basis that he was a flight threat.

Commissioner Shea explained that the suspect was taken into custody at close to 10: 30 p.m. Friday at the Taft Houses on 5th Avenue. NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison famous that the suspect was with his mom and other loved ones associates when he was taken into custody in the foyer of the building.

“Sadly, it cannot carry again this young girl, this scholar, this victim,” Shea mentioned. “That is a little something that the best, most neutral investigation only can’t do. What we can do is say that we have the individual in custody who stabbed her.”

DNA swabs had been recovered from the two 14-yr-olds who have been questioned in advance of they had been unveiled late previous yr.

A third teen, a 13-12 months-old, was formerly charged in household courtroom.

Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was wrapping up her initially semester at the school when she lower by means of Morningside Park just prior to eight p.m. on December 11, 2019. As she approached the stairs to exit at West 116th Road, law enforcement say a team of teens tried out to rob her and get her phone.

There was a struggle, and she was stabbed numerous periods. She was rushed to St. Luke’s Clinic and pronounced useless. The health care examiner famous that a single of the stab wounds pierced her coronary heart.

Vance mentioned that some of Majors’ past words were, “Aid me, I am becoming robbed.”

He explained the criticism, “paints a picture of the online video proof, of the blood evidence, the smartphone proof, the iCloud evidence, the witness identification, and the defendant’s own statements that have been rigorously gathered and examined prior to this arrest and indictment.”

The criticism said that “certified experiences that the benefits of Y-STR DNA testing indicate that the DNA recovered from just one of Tessa Majors’ fingernail clippings matches the Y-STR DNA profile of Rashaun Weaver.”

The situation versus Weaver will be again in court on February 19th for arraignment on the indictment.

The district attorney famous that the investigation into other suspects’ involvement in the crime is ongoing.

