Test report: The Genesis G70 is a true German killer

It looks like a German. It drives like a German. And it starts at $ 35,000.

genesis

It is a myth that the automotive industry is a meritocracy. As with any commercial venture, brands build not only on the product, but also on the image, and the latter is far more malleable, though sometimes as expensive to develop over time as the former.

This applies in particular to the luxury segment, in which customers buy a vehicle exactly as it can be experienced by the driver. Here, carefully woven stories about heritage, craftsmanship and prestige help to bring metal out of the car dealership door as well as more tangible features such as quality and performance.

However, as technology continues to democratize performance and functionality, the former upper-class sphere is more accessible to any company that has enough pockets to dip a toe in the pool. Should a major player choose to take the plunge, as Hyundai did with its emerging luxury brand, Genesis, this cannonball can cause waves that disrupt the established order and customers who suddenly ask for a choice, all of the above The aforementioned reveal mythology and reality when they make their monthly payment.

Especially when the car asks the question is the 2020 Genesis G70.

The comfortable, spacious interior of the G70 (Genesis)

How the Germans lost their edge

Before the same SUVs became the order of the day, the real battle for the hearts and minds of premium buyers took place in the compact limousine trenches. Here, BMW made a name for itself as a provider of performance four-doors, with which the drivers were connected to the road in a way that other brands could brag about, and started a three-way battle with Audi and Mercedes-Benz that would pay off the next two decades.

At some point, the Bavarian product planners, who are responsible for the future of BMW, decided that more money had to be made in order to expand the core audience to those who were primarily interested in the identification of ID cards and a reasonable leasing rate instead of a boogie in the Road traffic. This started a new era for the company, which had significant financial success as it gradually turned its back on enthusiasts and began to reap the money that went with this strategy.

One cannot be displeased by the last independent automaker that chooses volume as a financial lifeline. At the same time, it’s important to realize that by deciding to isolate its buyers from the more direct connection that previous customers have valued, the door to its dominance has been opened just enough to give one who is willing to take a different path one Opportunity to offer. Since both Mercedes-Benz and Audi had made similar concessions, only one outsider of Germanic hegemony could fill the gap.

Dare to be different

Enter the Genesis G70. The G70, launched in 2017 as the third member of the Genesis family after Hyundai decided to drop the nameplate as an independent brand, was the first Genesis to skip Lexus and Acura’s more milquetoast Japanese luxury offerings and directly challenge the Germans.

To this end, the company reverted to a formula that its future quarry had apparently forgotten: developing a chassis that was in constant conversation with the driver across the street below him, and a drivetrain that was tuned in such a way that he got on well with all sorts of gadgets and presents himself outside of daily commuting. Combine this with a sleek design and a range of expected luxury features, and suddenly a novice presents a version of what could have been if BMW had kept its original course.

The turbocharged four-cylinder offers the last manual transmission in its class (Genesis)

It is obvious that Genesis exhausted all technical and design skills of the G70. What is even more impressive is the fact that the car is overachieving in its declared mission. This applies both to the entry-level area (where its turbocharged four-cylinder offers the last manual transmission in its class) and to the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque below its 0-60 mph five seconds.

The G70 not only offers a first-class competitive boost, but also dances with a gripping joy that is far more difficult to achieve for its isolated competitors. The car really comes to life on any road that does the same and it is certain that Genesis is now setting the standard for sports sedan sports. In the car, the back seat may not offer the same amount of space as the German competition, but the cabin design and the quality of the materials are more than equivalent to a simple but elegant presentation.

Buried for battle

The last rocket in the Genesis salvo is aimed precisely at customers who are still on the fence: a price for the G70 that undercuts any other comparable car and offers as many, if not more, functions. For $ 35,000, the sedan is a bargain, and it’s even difficult to spend over $ 50,000 on the vehicle. In addition, it is the best “bargain”: it prompts buyers not to make any real concessions based on their decision.

But back to that mythology. Genesis makes no special demands here, but instead relies on its novelty instead of using an existing brand history that could counteract the decades-long lead of its prestigious opponents. The company has placed the product front and center, a strategy that should be supported by a high-end retail strategy that is still being worked out between the mother ship and a few hundred disgruntled Hyundai stores that hope to take action.

It is this separation between the quality of the car and the freshness of the brand that has turned out to be the biggest hurdle for Genesis. Educating luxury buyers about its existence is a time-consuming task, and the clock ticks every second. Another potential customer has embraced the famous Silver Star, Roundel, or Four Rings hug, while Hyundai continues to shovel cash into the gaping throat, building a name almost from scratch.

The fluctuating sales figures in the form of the first Genesis SUV, the GV80, which will be available later this year, are a savior. From a purely business perspective, the Genesis vehicle should first be launched to take advantage of the current dominance of sports service providers at all levels of the industry. The fact that the company decided instead to make the strongest statements with the G70 – to take the game directly to the former class leaders, steal the ball from them and then immerse all three – shows how serious Genesis is when it comes to making a statement ,