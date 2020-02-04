Test results for suspected London Paddington coronavirus victims revealed

Passengers passing through London Paddington were very frightened when they discovered a large part of the station closed and learned that there was a “suspected virus epidemic”.

Friday January 31, masked workers installed a cord around a woman sitting alone in a row of seats.

Shortly after, the paramedics arrived in two ambulances to transport two people to the hospital.

After the first cases of coronavirus were reported in York, it was reasonable to think that it was likely that the virus could have spread to London – just two hours from York by train.

On Sunday morning (February 2), Public Health England (PHE) was unable to say in any way whether the people of Paddington had tested positive and told MyLondon that the number of cases tested, along with the positive and negative results, is shared at 2 p.m. everyday.

They added that the virus can be diagnosed within 24 hours, so it is fair to assume that if the sick people in London Paddington were sick with a coronavirus, we would have confirmed it with PHE.

At 2 p.m. today (Monday 3 February), the most recent results confirm that a total of 326 British tests have been carried out, of which 324 have been confirmed negative and two positive.

Londoners can therefore relax a bit and be reassured – there are not yet any cases of coronavirus in the capital.

