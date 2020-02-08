Testament performs the new song “Night of the Witch” live for the first time (video)

San Francisco Bay Area Metallers TESTAMENT performed their new song “Witch’s Night” Live for the first time last Thursday (February 6th) at the opening show of “The bay strikes back in 2020” European tour with Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark. Video footage of the performance filmed by fans can be seen below.

“Witch’s Night” is taken from TESTAMENTforthcoming album “Titans of Creation”which will be released on April 3 Nuclear explosion, The long awaited sequel to the 2016 album “Brotherhood of the Snake” was produced by singer Chuck Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios Co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for mixing and mastering the album. Eliran cantor has reappeared to create a new artwork for the cover of this release.

Billy comments: “It has been months since the final blending of “Titans of Creation” and we’re excited to see the fans hear it. We feel like we put a lot into this record and in the end it’s one TESTAMENT Record that stands for itself. We are very proud of it “Titans of Creation”, “

He adds: ““Witch’s Night” uses old-fashioned texts about witches who sing and work magic in the moonlight. The nice thing about this song is that I worked Eric‘s singing in the chorus. I wanted to involve him the way he does DRAGON LORD and this song was a perfect match. It is a difficult song and a great way to introduce it to everyone “Titans of Creation”, “

“Titans of Creation” Song List:

01. Children of the next level



02. Second World War



03. Traumtäuscher



04th Witch’s Night



05th city ​​of Angels



06th Ishtar Gate



07th symptoms



08th Wrong prophet



09th The healers



10th Code from Hammurabi



11th Curse of Osiris



12th catacombs

In a recent interview with Heavy New York, Billy was asked if the band’s new CD is a musical sequel to “Brotherhood of the Snake”, He replied: “You always try to beat your last record and I thought ‘Brotherhood’So far, it was a pretty strong record. This definitely stands for itself – all songs have their own identity. Eric (Peterson(Guitar) somehow came up with a way to do it that way TESTAMENT but still feel fresh and new TESTAMENTso that’s pretty awesome. “

He continued: “It was a faster process than last time, but in the end I think the mix is ​​great, the songs have become great and the process was not as painful as last time. So, it is hardly me expect everyone to hear it. “

Asked if he is waiting for new music TESTAMENT Songs that have to be finished first before working on lyrical ideas or when thinking about lyrics before even hearing a musical note, feed said, “I have some concepts before I listen to music and apply it to what I feel when I feel the song. Usually the riff is the first one – it’s a riff, it’s not even a song. It’s normal just a reef. And then I just feel it and find my way through the reef.

“We didn’t get to work on this record and we didn’t do any demos. So there were a lot of riffs that went into the studio with ideas and then refined them. I think that put us under pressure.” he explained. “Sometimes when you’re under pressure, I think you work a little harder and give a little more. So I think let’s force ourselves back into the studio – ‘Let’s go. We’re going to record this record now.’ – It paid off because the record turned out great. Steve (DiGiorgio, Bass) and gene (HoglanDrums) just killed it on this record. It is a great record. TESTAMENT Fans, I think, will bury it. “

Last year, Billy said the WSOU Radio station that the new TESTAMENT The album would “definitely” contain some other elements, I think Eric definitely stepped back in a little bit of him – I don’t know – maybe Merciful fate Shoes, ”he said Merciful fate Kind of stuff. Eric does some black metal stuff. There are some blast beats that he somehow incorporates, which is not the norm for us. So it’s a little different again. I think all songs definitely have their own identity and stand for themselves. “

feed said he uses his “melodic tone of a voice rather than a death metal voice” on the new one TESTAMENT LP. “It’s just kind of where the songs recorded it,” he said. “There’s a song here that was one of the last ones to hit the market – it’s one of the slower songs. And I held back a bit because the tempo of the rest of the record was pretty fast, so I wasn’t sure whether it fits, but in the end it turned out to be a great song after we wrote and finished it, but I’m doing a few things – I’ve never sung a three-part harmony on one TESTAMENT song ever, And in this case I tried and did it and it sounds really cool for the song. So it was just something else – challenging again, with different grades and different challenges, and I somehow dug it up. And it was really cool, and it actually had the experience with these songs, with the creation, just a little bit of fun. “

Billy went on to discuss two of the tracks that appear on TESTAMENT‘s new CD with the inscription: “There is a song on this record called “Children of the next level”, and this is one that has really come together, musically and lyrically. There is one that says that when I first heard the song, I mimicked the vocal pattern, and we wrote it the next day. So that was a song that was like ‘Wow!’ I was inspired and determined the first gut feeling of how it felt. In the end it was a keeper and we made it a killer song. And lyrical, the timing, the melody, the lyrics – everything somehow fit together. “

“The bay strikes back in 2020” European tour features TESTAMENT Next EXODUS and DEAD ANGEL, The hike will reach 25 cities before ending in Hanover on March 11th.



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKC-C8TgR7g (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cF2hIrXq2ss (/ embed)