[TESTAMENT’s ALEX SKOLNICK Concentration Of Very first ‘Titans Of Creation’ Webisode]

The first in a collection of webisodes top up to the release of “Titans Of Creation”, the forthcoming thirteenth studio album from San Francisco Bay Space metallers Testomony, is offered under. The 11-moment clip focuses on direct guitarist Alex Skolnick.

“Titans Of Development” will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The prolonged-awaited abide by-up to 2016 album “Brotherhood Of The Snake” was generated by singer Chuck Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson when Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios managed co-manufacturing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was dependable for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up when all over again to produce a new masterpiece of artwork for the protect of this release.

Billy commented: “It has been months given that the remaining mixing of ‘Titans Of Creation’ and we are keen for fans to hear it. We come to feel that we place a good deal into this document and at the conclude of the day it is a Testomony file that stands on its own. We are incredibly happy of ‘Titans Of Creation’.”

In a new job interview with Major New York, Billy was questioned if the band’s new disc is a musical continuation of “Brotherhood Of The Snake”. He responded: “You might be generally striving to prime your last record, and I thought ‘Brotherhood’, up to that position, was a pretty solid file. This 1, it undoubtedly stands on its have — all the tracks have their have identification. Eric [Peterson, guitar] in some way arrived up with a way to make it be Testament but experience clean and new nonetheless Testomony, so which is really amazing.”

He ongoing: “It was a more quickly approach than the previous time, but I assume at the end, the mix is wonderful, the songs arrived out magnificent, and the approach was not as painful as it was the very last time. So, it is really a fantastic history. I are unable to wait for all people to hear it.”

Testomony‘s “The Bay Strikes Back 2020” European tour kicked off on February 6 at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark. The trek, which also functions EXODUS and Death ANGEL, is hitting 25 cities before concluding on March 11 in Hannover, Germany.