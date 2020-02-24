[TESTAMENT’s ALEX SKOLNICK Endorses ELIZABETH WARREN For President]

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president, 4 days just after the Massachusetts senator gave a fiery debate general performance in Las Vegas.

Before now, Skolnick took to his Twitter to declare: “I’m voting for #ElizabethWarren in the New York major.”

This past Tuesday (February 18), Alex tweeted out a photograph of him with Warren and wrote in an accompanying caption: “#PresidentWarren is electable. Move it on.” Later that identical day, he wrote about his choice: “Nomination is considerably from certain, but she’s not to be counted out just yet. Yes, she’s made problems – so has every person even now in the race – still the blame to her appears unfair (& must move). @ewarren’s smarts, expertise & decency must depend 4 anything.”

Just one thirty day period earlier, on January 14, Skolnick was equally enthusiastic about the prospect of a Warren presidency, composing: “I’m all set for President Elizabeth Warren”

Warren was praised for her effectiveness at Wednesday’s discussion following sliding in the polls adhering to weak showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, the to start with states to host nominating contests. Warren came in third in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire. She also concluded in fourth place in Nevada.

In spite of this, Warren surged to 19% and next spot in a CBS News/YouGov nationwide poll unveiled Sunday, trailing front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders (28%) but edging out Joe Biden (17%) and Michael Bloomberg (13%).

Skolnick has made no secret of his political views, routinely tweeting from Donald Trump‘s procedures, including imploring the U.S. president to “get the HELL out of OUR place” in August 2017 right after Trump tweeted about his proposed border wall even though Tropical Storm Harvey manufactured landfall in Texas.

Back in 2012, Skolnick tweeted that Ted Nugent, Donald Trump and Dave Mustaine didn’t “appear that reasonable” to him simply because of their “militant” support of then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Testomony‘s new album, “Titans Of Development”, will be unveiled on April three via Nuclear Blast.

