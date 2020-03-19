Testament’s Eric Peterson Praises ‘Heavy And Dark’ New Album, ‘Titans Of Creation’

Testomony guitarist Eric Peterson spoke to Australia’s Subculture Amusement about the band’s impending album, “Titans Of Creation”, which will be launched on April 3 by way of Nuclear Blast. The very long-awaited follow-up to 2016 album “Brotherhood Of The Snake” was created by singer Chuck Billy and Peterson whilst Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios dealt with co-generating, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was liable for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once all over again to generate a new masterpiece of artwork for the go over of this release.

“Effectively, it is really Testomony, for certain,” Eric said of the new disc (listen to audio down below). “The ideal form of Testament, I feel. Just the seem and the mix — the creation seem is really superior. But the tracks are just truly, seriously weighty — large and dim. It really is all the awesome items about Testament, exactly where we chat about even fantasy sort of things, which some of it is really real. I suggest, we’re not seriously a political band, but we do faucet into things that is took place. I feel for steel bands, that seriously performs. It’s epic and it can be form of a story — storytelling. But it just functions with the new music the songs generally has that kind of epic, ominous [vibe]. All the drums are slamming the guitar solos are killer Chuck sounds wonderful Steve [DiGiorgio, bass] seems seriously great. I am essentially singing on a pair of songs with Chuck. We go back again and forth on ‘[Night Of] The Witch’ and I use my sort of DRAGONLORD [Peterson‘s black metal side project] voice — close to black steel, but more witchy and significant, I guess.”

Very last year, Billy advised the WSOU radio station that the new Testament album would “absolutely” incorporate “some distinctive aspects. I imagine Eric absolutely stepped back again into little of his — I do not know — maybe, MERCYFUL Destiny sneakers,” he mentioned. “There is a good deal of MERCYFUL Fate kind of things. Eric does some black steel things. There is certainly some blast beats, which he is form of mixed in there, which that is not the norm for us. So it is really a little various once more. I feel all the tunes absolutely have their own identification and stand on their own.”

Testomony not long ago teamed up with EXODUS and Demise ANGEL for “The Bay Strikes Back 2020” European tour.



