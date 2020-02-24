[testimony-alleging-previous-weinstein-sexual-assaults-bolstered-tough-case]



Film producer Harvey Weinstein comes at New York Felony Courtroom during his ongoing sexual assault demo in the Manhattan borough of New York Town, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

February 24, 2020

By Tom Hals and Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) – In purchase to protected the rape and sexual assault convictions that will ship Harvey Weinstein to jail, prosecutors named a parade of witnesses who portrayed the previous Hollywood producer as a guy who abused his ability to prey on more youthful women of all ages.

Referred to as as “prior terrible act” witnesses, these women of all ages with no link to the attacks at the centre of the situation have been nevertheless critical in persuading the jury to reject Weinstein’s argument his encounters had been consensual, authorized experts claimed.

“It was a brilliant go by the prosecutors to shore up a circumstance with significant problems,” reported Paul Callan, a former New York prosecutor.

From the outset, prosecutors confronted a main hurdle: the two women of all ages at the coronary heart of the situation, former generation assistant Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, managed associations with Weinstein right after the alleged attacks.

Weinstein’s attorneys prompt the girls had been engaging in consensual sexual intercourse to advance their occupations.

To counter the defense’s narrative, prosecutors fortified their scenario with the testimony of actress Lauren Younger, model Tarale Wulff and costume designer Dawn Dunning.

The a few of them described for the jury what prosecutors characterized as Weinstein’s signature sample of habits: luring women to hotel rooms or his apartment to talk about film roles, then attacking them.

Under the regulation, these types of “prior bad act” witnesses are allowed in sex crime circumstances to show a sample of conduct and to counter a defendant who claims the encounters were being consensual, mentioned Lisa Linsky, a former intercourse crimes prosecutor.

Youthful, for case in point, explained to the jury that the film producer trapped her in a lodge bathroom in 2013, groped her breasts, and told her: “This is what all the actresses do to make it.”

“It’s so powerful to have these witnesses telling very similar tales of getting attacked,” said prison protection lawyer Gerald Lefcourt, who was not included in the scenario. “It qualified prospects to the conclusion that he’s a lousy individual,” he reported.

Weinstein’s attorneys said they would enchantment but it was not promptly crystal clear what approach they would take.

The conviction was a historic victory for the #MeToo movement that impressed gals to go public with accusations of sexual misconduct in opposition to highly effective males in company, leisure, news media and politics.

Prosecutors accused Weinstein, 67, of sexually assaulting Haleyi and raping Mann. Haleyi testified that in 2006, Weinstein lunged at her, backed her into a bed room and forcibly carried out oral sex on her.

Mann claimed that before long soon after meeting Weinstein, she entered into an “extremely degrading” romance with him that never ever incorporated intercourse till, she testified, he raped her in 2013.

Throughout withering cross-examination, Weinstein’s lawyers homed in on the point that neither Haleyi or Mann experienced long gone to the law enforcement about the encounters.

They zeroed in on speak to the females experienced with Weinstein following the incidents. Haleyi acknowledged accepting journeys to Los Angeles and London from Weinstein, partly simply because she needed function, and signing messages to him “lots of love” and “peace and enjoy.”

Mann said her marriage with Weinstein ongoing for yrs following he raped her.

Seemingly anticipating this testimony, prosecutors called an professional, forensic psychiatrist Barbara Ziv, to testify about “rape myths.”

Ziv reported that most victims of rape and sexual assault know their attackers and do not report the incidents, and that many keep interactions with their attackers. The 3 ladies termed to bolster the situation brought the educational exploration to lifetime, reinforcing for the jury beyond a affordable question that these have been nonconsensual incidents.

Given that 2017, much more than 80 women, which includes a lot of famed actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The producer of this sort of award-winning films as “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love” has denied the allegations and reported any sexual encounters ended up consensual.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller)