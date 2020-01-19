Testimony Night: The Tate’s Army Foundation will highlight lawnmower safety on February 1st.

For Cedar Falls’ 5-year-old Tate Manahl, it was an extraordinary and miraculous recovery.

While Tate’s remarkable journey continues, Tate’s army will be mobilized again on February 1 to raise awareness of child safety, particularly lawnmower safety. See Fonda and Ryan Manahl talking about their son and the event. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPCawpBwjQE&t=716s

More information on registration and participation is available later in this article through the Tate’s Army Foundation. https://tatesarmy.org/night-of-testimony/

KWWL has broadcast and written several

Stories about what happened to Tate. Here is a summary.

Tate was only three when a lawnmower accident seriously injured him on the evening of August 30, 2017.

Tate’s father, Ryan, supported the family lawnmower but didn’t see Tate coming after him.

Tate was caught on his hip under the lawnmower deck. Ryan was able to lift the mower off his son and reveal the extent of the injuries.

Tate’s injuries were so severe that his bowels were exposed and his right leg was almost severed. Ryan would say that he was certainly worried that Tate would die in his arms.

At least one of the first responders said that Tate’s injuries were the worst he’d ever seen as a fireman.

After stabilization in the Covenant Medical Center (now MercyOne), the doctors transferred Tate to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City via Life Flight.

Tate was there for 43 days, including 34 days in intensive care. Doctors could save his life; its vital organs and legs. Tate has been operated on more than 30 times since the accident.

Ryan and Fonda Manahl soon found that they were far from alone in coping with the tragedy of a major accident with a lawn mower.

The Academy of Pediatrics reports that an average of 69 people die each year from a lawnmower accident in the United States. 100 died in 2014.

An average of 250,000 Americans are injured in lawnmower accidents each year. These include approximately 17,000 American children who have been seriously injured enough to need emergency treatment every year.

The most common injury to children’s lawnmowers is the result of the child moving behind a riding mower, with the lawnmower operator not noticing the child’s presence until it is too late. That’s exactly what happened to Ryan and Tate Manahl on August 30, 2017.

In constant effort to help raise

Raise awareness of child safety, prevent and reduce lawnmower accidents

Manahls founded the Tate’s Army Foundation. https://tatesarmy.org/

The next major event for the Tate’s Army Foundation will take place on Saturday February 1st. “A Night of Testimony: Manahl’s Family” will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls, 7213 Nordic Drive.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.

The evening includes dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn, entertainment, and a variety of live and silent auction items.

Tickets cost only $ 40.00 per person, or $ 300 for a table with 8 participants. Reserve your place using this link. https://tatesarmy.org/night-of-testimony/

The Night of the Testimony still accepts auction items. If you have an item you would like to donate for the Night of the Certificate, please contact the Tate’s Army Foundation here: https://tatesarmy.org/donate/ You can also contact the Tate’s Army Foundation on Facebook.