Testing Apple’s new magic keyboard for the iPad Pro

Apple surprised us last week with the early release of the new Magic Keyboard, designed for iPad Pro models in 2018 and 2020, and orders will arrive for customers starting this week. He picked up one of the new Magic Keyboards for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and tried it out to find out how it works and whether it’s worth the $ 350 sale price.

Apple actually sells 11- and 12.9-inch Magic Keyboards, and while the 12.9-inch model is $ 350, the 11-inch version is priced at $ 299. Although the Magic Keyboards are the same size as the 2020 PiPad Pro‌ models, they are also compatible with the 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ models, so 2018 2018iPad Pro‌ owners do not need to upgrade to take advantage of the keyboard.

Apple has long offered an iPad keyboard in the form of the Smart Keyboard (and ‌Smart Keyboard‌ Folio), but this is the first time that Apple has developed a ‌iPad‌ keyboard with a keypad with the intention of making the PiPad‌ something more. similar to the MacBook.

As a wise design, coming out of the box, the Magic Keyboard is similar to the previously sold “Smart Keyboard,” but much thicker and much heavier.

The magic keyboard of the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is more than the weight of theiPad Pro‌ itself, actually 1.6 pounds (the ‌iPad Pro‌ weighs 1.4 pounds). When you place the keyboard on the ‌iPad Pro‌, it’s a combined weight of three pounds, which is heavier than the MacBook Air and close to the weight of the MacBook Pro.

It is a muscular keyboard that definitely gives a large amount of battery power to the sleek and slim ‌iPad Pro‌. The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is smaller and not as heavy, but doubles the weight of the stilliPad‌.

The Magic Keyboard is made from the same polyurethane material that Apple martSmart Keyboard‌ Folio is made of and makes a separate wrist strap for design that allows for a “floating” design. The case is magnetically locked, but when using the keyboard, pull the bottom while the bottom of the PiPad‌ is floating in space to achieve an adjustable viewing angle with the wrist strap.

The magnetic connection is strong enough, so you don’t have to worry about the ‌iPad Pro‌ shifting or loosening when you move it, and the case itself provides minimal protection, similar to the martSmart Keyboard‌ case.

The hinge at the bottom of the case is made of aluminum and has a built-in USB-C port for pass-through charging, so you can charge your ‌iPad Pro‌ while the Magic Keyboard is connected. The USB-C port on the ‌iPad Pro‌ is not obscured by the Magic Keyboard, but the cable from the side of the keyboard and out of the way is more beautiful than the cable that runs out of the center of the oneiPad‌ while being used as a landscape mode.

The USB-C port is limited to bridged charging and does not support data transfer, so you will still need adapters to perform activities such as connecting the PiPad Pro‌ to an external monitor. Charging is not as fast as when you connect a USB-C cable directly to the intoiPad Pro plug.

The wrist strap is strong and strong, and when the Magic Keyboard is open, it locks in place and is in a straight position, but you can change the viewing angle. The Apple martSmart Keyboard‌ Folio had only two viewing angles, but the wrist strap can be fine-tuned and adjusted to multiple angles, although the range of motion is similar to the martSmart Keyboard‌ Folio.

There’s no way to fold the Magic Keyboard back behind the ‌iPad Pro to get an ideal sketch angle for the PiPad Pro‌, but turning the whole thing backwards into a kind of creation. The best solution for drawing is probably to pop up the Magic Keyboard from the ‌iPad Pro, but it’s definitely a disappointment that there’s no built-in drawing angle.

The keyboard itself feels really good, and it’s not like Apple’s previous smart keyboard. The buttons allow for a good amount of travel and feel good under the fingers, plus the backlight on the buttons. Unfortunately, Apple didn’t include a set of function keys, so there’s no quick way to adjust the backlight, change the brightness, and access media playback controls from the keyboard.

The backlight varies depending on the ambient light in the room, so users don’t have to require too many manual settings, but it’s still a disappointment that there are no function keys, including the escape key. Command + period usually serves as an alternative to an escape key, or another key can be rebuilt for this function, but it would be nice to have a dedicated escape key.

Apple’s top selling point for the new Magic Keyboard is, of course, the keypad, and it works great. Similar to using the control panel with a Mac, though of course much smaller. Many gestures are supported, such as three fingers down to access the Home screen, three fingers up to access the multitasking view, and more. There is a list of gestures in the Magic Keyboard guide if you want more comprehensive information about the gesture.

When you use the push button with the keyboard and touch screen, the ‌iPad Pro‌ experience is much like a traditional laptop, but of course it is still limited to iPadOS rather than macOS, which is still an important factor when it comes to multitasking, app selection, and more. .

The Magic Keyboard is heavy and definitely reduces the portability of the PiPad Pro‌, but for those who want to use theiPad Pro‌ as a complete computer replacement, it offers so many benefits that it’s probably worth the weight and price. If the ‌iPad Pro‌ is a secondary machine and you already have a Mac, then the Magic Keyboard may not be as worthwhile, but it certainly provides the most Mac-like experience on the ‌iPad‌ to date.

What do you think of the Magic Keyboard? Do you get one? Let us know in the comments.