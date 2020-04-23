Home » Featured » Testing Waste for Coronavirus Can Help Predict Future COVID-19 Outbreaks, Scientists Believe
Byjermainehoffman on April 23, 2020
Coronavirus traces in wastewater can be used to predict future COVID-19 outbreaks and help lawmakers decide when to relax such actions as wearing masks, scientists believe.

Since there is no specific treatment or vaccine for the new corona virus that causes COVID-19, officials around the world have upheld and / or suggested social distance measures in an effort to level the case curve so that the health care system is not overwhelmed.

The authors of a study conducted in France write that finding bugs in wastewater can provide policymakers with important and additional information when they monitor the spread of disease.

These findings have not been through the rigorous peer-review process required by scientific journals, but were published on the medRxiv pre-printed website. Scientists release findings in this way to spark debate on a topic, and this approach is very useful at times like a pandemic when it is useful to release and discuss information quickly.

The researchers tested 23 raw wastewater samples and eight of the three main wastewater treatment plants in Paris between March 5 and April 7, during which time French President Emmanuel Macron announced the lockup on March 16. All raw samples tested positive for corona virus. Six of the treated samples contained coronavirus, with viral load 100 times lower than raw wastewater.

When the team compared coronavirus genome levels in wastewater samples, they found raw samples correlated with confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Paris and France regions.

“Our research therefore shows that wastewater contamination and detection of viral genomes occur before the start of exponential epidemic growth,” the team wrote.

