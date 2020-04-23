Testing Waste for Coronavirus Can Help Predict Future COVID-19 Outbreaks, Scientists Believe

Coronavirus traces in wastewater can be used to predict future COVID-19 outbreaks and help lawmakers decide when to relax such actions as wearing masks, scientists believe.

Since there is no specific treatment or vaccine for the new corona virus that causes COVID-19, officials around the world have upheld and / or suggested social distance measures in an effort to level the case curve so that the health care system is not overwhelmed.

The authors of a study conducted in France write that finding bugs in wastewater can provide policymakers with important and additional information when they monitor the spread of disease.

These findings have not been through the rigorous peer-review process required by scientific journals, but were published on the medRxiv pre-printed website. Scientists release findings in this way to spark debate on a topic, and this approach is very useful at times like a pandemic when it is useful to release and discuss information quickly.

Map showing the countries with COVID-19 most known cases.

Statista

The researchers tested 23 raw wastewater samples and eight of the three main wastewater treatment plants in Paris between March 5 and April 7, during which time French President Emmanuel Macron announced the lockup on March 16. All raw samples tested positive for corona virus. Six of the treated samples contained coronavirus, with viral load 100 times lower than raw wastewater.

When the team compared coronavirus genome levels in wastewater samples, they found raw samples correlated with confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Paris and France regions.

“Our research therefore shows that wastewater contamination and detection of viral genomes occur before the start of exponential epidemic growth,” the team wrote.

Because many corona virus carriers are thought to be asymptomatic or have mild cases of COVID-19, the bug can spread quietly in a population before it is known and people tested, the researchers said. “This is clearly a major trap for evaluating and possibly controlling the current epidemic.”

Speaking to Newsweek, experts who did not undertake this study welcomed findings that reflected previous projects on the same topic in the US, the Netherlands and Australia.

Rolf Halden, professor and director of the Biodesign Center for Environmental Health Engineering, Arizona State University, told Newsweek that this was the first time genetic material, or RNA, from a virus had been detected in treated wastewater. But he stressed this does not necessarily mean there is a risk of infection.

Noel McCarthy, professor of epidemiological evidence and control of infectious diseases at Warwick Medical School, told Newsweek that respiratory viruses are usually present in feces.

People may release the virus from their intestines longer than from their respiratory system, he said. But he said, “This should not be a risk for transmission of infection because hygiene measures are effective in stopping the spread and the virus will become inactive quickly in feces and impurities, even though genetic material will still be detected.”

A health worker conducts a coronavirus test on a man in Gombak on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on April 22, 2020.

MOHD RASFAN / AFP through Getty Images

McCarthy told Newsweek, “Showing that monitoring waste can quantitatively reflect human infection for this virus is very useful,” especially in countries with few resources. Similar techniques have been used in the fight against polio, according to McCarthy.

This technique can be used, for example, if a country advises its citizens to wear masks but then tells some to stop as an experiment, he said.

“This technology can identify preliminary evidence for an increase in the virus produced, or the lack of such an increase, to provide evidence of the extent to which these steps are helpful and must be continued or stopped,” he said.

But this approach is limited because sewage systems “vary widely” throughout the world. In addition, it is unclear how sensitive this method is, “although the author has evidence that it is at least quite sensitive and again working with other viruses in the past offers guarantees.

Similarly, researchers who filtered wastewater from urban treatment facilities in Massachusetts also found genetic traces of coronavirus in their samples. This shows the number of COVID-19 cases in the area could be higher than before, they said.

Zhugen Yang, a lecturer at Cranfield University’s Cranfield Water Science Institute, told Newsweek, “If COVID-19 can be monitored in a community at an early stage through wastewater analysis, effective interventions can be carried out as early as possible to limit the movement that local populations, working to minimize the spread of pathogens and threats to public health. “

However, he said this approach was limited because the analysis relied on tests in the same request that were used to screen potential COVID-19 patients.

To predict outbreaks using wastewater, analytical tools such as on-site rapid testing kits are needed so that experts can make an immediate and correct decision in the initial stages of deployment, Yang said. His team at Cranfield are working on “low-cost paper-based devices” that can be used for this purpose, he said.

The study “represents one more data point validating the use of analyzing wastewater to protect human populations from viruses,” Halden said. He co-authored a peer-reviewed study discussing the advantages, limitations, practicality and economics of using wastewater-based epidemiology on Wednesday in the journal Science of The Total Environment.

“This approach is much faster and much cheaper than individual screening. It must be utilized as well as possible throughout the world,” he said, adding: “after working for 15 years in wastewater diagnostics, it is very good to see that wastewater diagnostics has finally begun to be used generally. “

