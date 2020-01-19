Tests have shown that the make-up set for children has a high asbestos content, according to the environmental group

WASHINGTON (WJW) – Tests conducted by a nonprofit environmental organization have shown that a particular children’s makeup kit contains a high amount of asbestos.

According to the Environmental Working Group, the carcinogenic asbestos was found in IQ Toys Princess Girl’s all-in-one deluxe makeup range.

The researchers found that each gram of eyeshadow tested on the palette contained more than 4 million asbestos fiber structures.

The toy makeup range was sold on the IQ Toys, Amazon and Ebay website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, microscopic asbestos fibers can be inhaled and cause lung cancer.

The Environmental Working Group reports that symptoms may not be seen until decades after exposure. When children are exposed to asbestos at a young age, there is even more time to develop asbestos-related diseases.

The health and safety authority states that there is no “safe” exposure to asbestos.

“Amazon, Ebay, and any other retailer that sells this and similar” Toys “makeup kit from IQ Toys should take these test results into account and remove these products from their websites immediately,” said Nneka Leiba, vice president of Healthy Living Science the Environmental Working Group said in a press release. “Measures to protect children from exposure to one of the world’s deadliest carcinogens should always come before profits.”

According to the CDC, asbestos was once found in thousands of products and can still be found in many households and companies.

Click here for more information on asbestos.

LAST STORIES: