Tests in Delhi’s biggest restricted areas, 6/11 marks hope – India news

Six of the 11 largest detention zones in the national capital of Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases during examinations conducted over five days, a senior government official in Delhi told Hindustan Times.

The national capital has a total of 92 containment zones in 11 of its districts. The spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in other confined areas is well under control, the official said.

The health department conducted tests between April 19 and 23 to spot the spread of infection in these Covid-19 hotspots.

Positive cases emerged from 2 to 51 in Sadar Bazar, rising from 20 to 32 in Nabi Karim, from 3 to 20 in Chandni Mahal zone and from 8 to 13 in Nawabganj.

In the northern Delhi block of Jahangirpuri, which covers people living in 10 lanes, cases have increased from 20 to 32, while another case totaling 3 has been reported in Budh Nagar, Inderpuri detention zone.

No increase was reported from Nizamuddin Markaz and Bastia (there are 12 cases), Bara Hindu Rao (10), EA Inderpuri block (2), Jahangirpuri block B (8) and Dilshad Garden (6).

The test results prompted Lt. Col. Anil Baial to order officials to further delimit large containment zones into sectors. Or as one official described them, “safe zones.”

For example, four sectors – C-1, C-2, C-3 and C-4 – were cut from Chandni Mahal detention zone, which is home to 5.5 lakh people. And three more – S-1, S-2 and S-3 – in Sadar Bazar.

A senior health department official said the government is trying to ensure safe zones in large confined areas to be isolated from Sars-CoV-2 pathogens. Thus, Chandni Mahal may still be one containment zone but it is divided into four sectors.

The size of the retention zone is directly proportional to the population density of the cluster in question and the extent of the outbreak.

Many of them are small, in some cases as small as one lane in a residential column.

But there are other areas where the administration has declared the entire site – home to lighter people – as a conservation area.

In all, there are 11 retention areas in a city with more than 10,000 inhabitants.

Of these, 8 have a population of 10,000 to 40,000.

Three mega containment zones are located in central Delhi: Sadar Bazar in which 3.5 people are hard underground, Chandni Mahal with 5.5 lakh and Nabi Karim, which has a population of 1.5.

